Talesun exhibits high-efficiency modules in the South American market

SAO PAULO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar South America 2022, one of the largest and most influential PV trade fairs in South America, was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil from August 23 to 25, 2022. Talesun, a world-leading solar module manufacturer in China, attended the exhibition with three high-efficiency modules, in a move to expand into the South American market by establishing more relationships, and by doing so, creating a low-carbon future together with the region.

At the exhibition, Talesun's booth received close attention from all parties and was inundated with visitors. Based on the special needs of the South American market, three high-efficiency modules -- BISTAR_TP7F72M, BIPRO-TD8G66M and FEATHER_TP7F54 (lightweight) were on display.

BISTAR_TP7F72M 144-cell monocrystalline module and FEATHER_TP7F54 (lightweight module)'s unique circuit design significantly reduces hot spot temperature and power loss, while increasing power generation. BIPRO-TD8G66M bifacial dual glass module features a maximum power of 670W on the front side and an additional yield of up to 30% on the back. All three modules have the capability of being suitable for different application scenarios across South America, making possible an extremely low cost of electricity in Brazil where solar resources are abundant.

Due to the scarcity of coal, Brazil is short of electricity supply, but its location and climate mean that the country has one of the highest levels of insolation in the world. This, combined with the promotion of Brazil's "Energy Plan", indicates a PV market with great potential. Talesun foresees a significant opportunity to provide green energy to the South American market with its excellent products and strong market support.

Talesun is committed to boosting the development of clean energy worldwide by playing an active role in building an ecological "Grand Alliance", as part of a global movement to develop low-carbon resources and implement low-carbon solutions everywhere.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talesun Solar