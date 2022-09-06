Ascend Wellness Holdings Provides Management Update

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today announced that the Company is aware of allegations against CEO, Chairman, and Founder Abner Kurtin regarding a domestic-related misdemeanor. The independent members of the Company's Board of Directors, through its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, are conducting an investigation of the matter with the assistance of independent legal counsel, Goodwin Procter, LLP.

While the Company cannot comment on an active investigation, it is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and will continue to evaluate appropriate steps as more information becomes available. The independent members of the Board are keenly attuned to the Company, its shareholders, and employees, and the management team is focused on ensuring AWH continues to operate effectively during this time.

About AWH

AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com .

