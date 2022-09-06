LG Innotek to Enhance Its Website to Improve Customer Experience

Improved two-way communication through the new Virtual Showroom with a virtual tour guide

Detailed introduction on the future technology trends and LG Innotek's innovation technology

Emphasis on ESG-centered management and activities

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I first visited the website, a virtual tour guide was able to walk me through the various products. The virtual tour guide was able to illustrate to me the latest high-tech trends and how their able to change the world around us," said one recent surveyed individual.

LG Innotek employees look through the newly updated company website. (PRNewswire)

LG Innotek has begun to strengthen online marketing capability for innovation in customer experience. This is interpreted as strengthening convenience of visitors, giving trust to the existing customers as the marketing contents hub, and accelerating to discover potential clients.

On September 6, LG Innotek (CEO, Cheol-Dong Jeong) has announced that it has completed the website renewal with improved user experience and strengthened contents related to interests of its clients. This website renewal was conducted completely based on a user-centered perspective. By improving customer value and focusing on strengthening communication with customers, it has been conducted since the beginning of this year.

The biggest change of the website this time is that it has significantly expanded the contact point with customers of LG Innotek. Despite being a business-to-business company, it has fully reflected a goal of strengthening communication with all visitors including general consumers, potential employees, investors, partners, and clients.

Due to the continued curiosity about LG Innotek nowadays, the new website will allow visitors to learn more about the company as well as its technology and products. It will also allow visitors to directly leave inquiries regarding products, future business, and recruitment. By setting its website as the default platform for customer communication, LG Innotek has also set a plan to link various offline promotions. This means that the website will serve as the major contact point that will improve customer experience.

In a striking new corner, 'Virtual Showroom', an interaction-based virtual tour place where you can experience LG Innotek's new products and technology is available. Visitors can browse competitiveness of the company-based technology for each theme under the explanation of the virtual tour guide. While the guide speaks English, Korean and Chinese subtitles are also available. The Virtual Showroom will also contain major global exhibitions, news, along with events such as the Consumer Electronics Show will also be introduced. Also, online campaigns linked with offline events such as exhibitions and seminars will be conducted here at the same time.

LG Innotek also established the 'Innovation' corner within the category. Future-driving topics including autonomous driving, digital twins, metaverse, and connectivity, and business sectors (Optics Solution, Substrate & Material, Automotive Components, Electronic Components, etc.) will be tied together with stories on products and technology development. The corner introduces technology trends and keywords that anybody might be interested in at least once, which are naturally connected to the relevant business and technical capabilities of LG Innotek. As the first contents, autonomous driving and digital twins started off. Sensors and radar that are needed in the operation mechanism of autonomous driving were introduced. At the same time, Smart Factory, an AI/big data-based R&D platform, was introduced as an example of digital twins that newly converts development and manufacturing methods.

Comprehensive contents on the leading technology and product introduction have changed in a more captivating way. Apart from a simple, list-up introduction, each has its own story line. As an example, regarding 'camera module', a product from the Optics Solution Division, contents that describe how LG Innotek has accomplished technical innovation were published in addition to detailed product specifications. These contents are introduced in a way that describes, for example, how a single product (component, in this case) is connected to consumers and what kind of changes it can bring to everyone's daily lives.

As always, LG Innotek is very proud of its ESG activities and that's why we feel it is important to be actively open for our global clients to see our accomplishments. This section introduces our ESG vision, propulsion system, and management policy. As well as our efforts toward carbon neutrality, eco-friendly technology and resource circulation, which is currently in progress.

Furthermore, the subscription button, where one can subscribe to LG Innotek's newsletters, and customer inquiry button, where one can leave an inquiry, have been created on the top right of the main page. This was planned to strengthen communication on a regular basis with visitors who can become our potential customers. LG Innotek's white paper and articles on technology can also be downloaded. We also added customer convenience by adding the Quick Button to connect a visitor directly to LG Innotek's Newsroom, LinkedIn and YouTube channel.

LG Innotek is putting effort in many aspects not only for website renewal, but also for online innovation in customer experience such as LinkedIn and white paper. The company is planning to continue with these also in the second half of the year.

According to In-Kyu Lee, the Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) said that "the innovation of customer experience for both existing and potential customers through the new website will be a driving force for growth of a business-to-business company." He continued that "the company will actively continue with various activities optimized for a business-to-business company centering around data-based digital marketing."

The website's URL is below:

www.lginnotek.com

About LG Innotek Co.,Ltd.

LG Innotek is a cutting-edge materials and components manufacturer and an affiliate of the LG group. The company's business units include core components for mobile, automotive, display, semiconductor, and IoT products. Furthermore, the company has cooperated closely with the mobile devices, home appliances, and automotive companies, producing camera modules, automotive electronic components, wireless communication modules, and substrate materials.

LG Innotek is headquartered in Seoul, Korea and its sales subsidiaries are located in Germany, USA, China, Japan, and Taiwan with production subsidiaries in Mainland China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, and Poland. For more information, please refer to the website: www.lginnotek.com

