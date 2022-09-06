Mattamy Asset Management Appoints New Board Member

Seasoned executive Katie Taylor joins Board of parent company of North America's largest privately owned homebuilder

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Asset Management, a diversified asset management firm and parent company of Mattamy Homes, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathleen (Katie) Taylor to its Board of Directors. Ms. Taylor is an experienced executive, corporate director and board chair for companies in both the public and private sectors, with deep experience in international business, corporate strategy, customer experience, risk management and corporate governance.

"We're thrilled that Katie has joined Mattamy's already highly experienced Board of Directors and look forward to benefiting from her advice on a range of strategic and business issues," says Peter Gilgan, Chairman & CEO of Mattamy Asset Management and Founder of Mattamy Homes. "Her diversity of knowledge, skills and experience will be invaluable on our Board as we continue to evolve and grow our organization."

Ms. Taylor is Chair of the Board of the Royal Bank of Canada, Vice-Chair of the Adecco Group and a director of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Air Canada. She serves as Chair of Altas Partners, a private equity investment firm. Ms. Taylor is also Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Hospital for Sick Children. Ms. Taylor is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. During her 24-year career, she held a number of senior leadership roles and was instrumental in building the firm's global brand and its international portfolio of luxury properties.

Ms. Taylor is a member of the C.D. Howe Institute's National Council, Chair of their Human Capital Policy Council and a member of the Task Force on the Digital Economy. She serves on the Dean's Advisory Council of the Schulich School of Business and on the Principal's International Advisory Board at McGill University.

Her many accolades for business achievement include the Schulich School of Business Award for Outstanding Executive Leadership and the inaugural Medal for Career Achievement from the Hennick Centre for Business and Law at York University. She has been inducted into the Canadian Marketing Hall of Legends and was named to Canada's Most Powerful Women Hall of Fame by the Women's Executive Network (WXN) after being honoured by WXN in 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2017. In 2016, Ms. Taylor received the Governance Professionals of Canada Peter Dey Governance Achievement Award and was made a Member of the Order of Canada. Report on Business magazine named Ms. Taylor among the 50 most powerful people in Canadian Business in 2017.

Ms. Taylor holds an M.B.A. from the Schulich School of Business, a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from the University of Toronto. She has also received an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from the University of Toronto, McGill University, York University and Trent University; an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Mount Saint Vincent University; and an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity from Huron University College.

Privately owned Mattamy chose to establish an external Board of Directors of knowledgeable advisors in 2010 as a governance best practice. In addition to Ms. Taylor, the other external members of Mattamy's Board also have significant experience and expertise:

Carol Stephenson , a highly respected CEO over a 40-year career, former Dean of the Ivey Business School at Western University as well as President and CEO of both Stentor Resource Centre and Lucent Technologies Canada, now a Corporate Director serving on the Boards of several leading companies including General Motors, Maple Leaf Foods and Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers.





David Williams , a veteran executive with 35+ years of experience in the food and drug industry, former Executive Chair of Shoppers Drug Mart and CFO/President with Loblaw Companies, and the former board chair with Jamieson Wellness and Toronto Hydro and a former board member with PC Financial Bank and Mitel Networks.





Larry Nicholson , currently Executive Chairman of Mattamy Homes, former President and CEO of CalAtlantic Group, the fifth largest homebuilder in the U.S., as well as President and CEO with The Ryland Group.





Luke Gilgan , former educator, currently serving as board member with The Peter Gilgan Foundation, as well as director of programs at the Gilgan Family Office.





Tim Hockey , former President and CEO of TD Ameritrade, former Group Head, Canadian Banking and Wealth Management at TD Bank Group, and President and CEO of TD Canada Trust, as well as a board member of Maple Leaf Foods and Chair of the Board of the CivicAction Leadership Foundation.

About Mattamy Asset Management

Mattamy Asset Management is an asset manager focused on building a diversified portfolio of investments across geographies, asset classes and the spectrum of risk and return. Mattamy Asset Management is the parent company of Mattamy Homes Canada and Mattamy Homes U.S., which together comprise the largest privately held homebuilding platform in North America. Mattamy Asset Management is committed to achieving the best-possible long-term risk-adjusted returns for its clients and functioning as a socially responsible corporate citizen.

