7-Eleven Gives Fans the Chance to Score Tickets to 7 Games in 11 Days

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., is here to assume its role once again as the destination for sports fandom by helping customers fuel their game days all season long. As fans gear up for a big season of both football and fútbol – 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores are here to help customers curate an iconic tailgate spread…and so much more. The Fuel Your Football™ promotion will reward customers with the chance of winning exciting prizes and a one-of-a-kind experience inspired by their love of the game – or games.

One game a week just isn't enough. That's why 7-Eleven is giving fans the chance to win the ultimate "football" experience – an all-expense paid trip for two to attend seven games in 11 days across the U.S. One lucky winner will hand pick their itinerary filled with 7 games of either football, soccer or a hybrid of both to attend next year. To be entered to win, customers can purchase select items through Speedy Rewards® and 7Rewards® loyalty programs, found in the Speedway and 7-Eleven apps, or via 7NOW® delivery. Participating products include fan favorites such as Big Gulp® fountain beverages, Slurpee® drinks, pizza and all varieties of Red Bull, Lays, and Monster*.

"Our customers are some of football and soccer's most passionate fans – over the years, we've seen them take their love for the game from 10… to ELEVEN," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "7-Eleven is proud to provide our customers with the highest level of convenience as they fuel up for all their tailgate, game and celebration needs. We hope these exclusive prizes give football, soccer and all sports fans another reason to celebrate this fall as they cheer on their favorite teams."

But the festivities don't stop there. Customers can also have the chance to win one-of-a-kind 'homegate' kits to help them throw the ultimate watch party. Kits will be given away weekly and include a 65-inch Smart TV, access to a sports streaming service, and a variety of supplies and snacks to enhance your game day (think tents, coolers and tailgate games!). Rewards members who purchase participating products in-store or via 7NOW delivery will be entered to win*.

And an at-home tailgate won't be complete without some swag! 7-Eleven stans looking to show off their brand love while they cheer on their favorite teams should look no further than 7Collection. The retailer's online merchandise shop will feature a special Fuel Your Football drop, available this month, with 7-Eleven branded items perfect for an at-home tailgate like a football, cornhole set and more.

The perfect at-home tailgate should also be paired with an equally awesome cup. Sports fans are encouraged to head in store and purchase either a football or soccer collectable cup and dress it up in its turf koozie for some epic Big Gulp or Slurpee drink sipping. What's more, when customers scan their 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards loyalty app with purchase of the cup, they'll score 250 bonus points.

Need help with the perfect tailgate spread? Consider hot-and-ready snacks like pizza, wings, taquitos and Big Bite® hot dogs that can be delivered directly via the 7NOW delivery app. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can stock up on 8 boneless wings for just $2.99** or $5 whole cheese or pepperoni pizzas*** to wow their guests even more than the game winning goal… or touchdown.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com or 7now.com .

