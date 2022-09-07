Always Best Care Reaches New Milestone in Support of Alzheimer's Association; Tops $785k Raised Over 11 Years

Leading Senior Care Franchise Advancing Care, Support and Research Efforts with National Team Fundraising for Walk to End Alzheimer's Nationwide

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, the leading senior care franchise system in the United States, today announced its 12th anniversary as a Walk to End Alzheimer's® National Team. Over the past 11 years, participating Always Best Care teams around the country have raised $785,986, earning the National Team Longevity Award for more than a decade of support and the Lifetime Achievement Level for raising over half a million dollars. This year, the company is on track to raise another $100,000 at Walks nationwide and continues to share helpful tips for caring for Alzheimer's patients in honor of World Alzheimer's Month in September.

"As a leader in senior care, Always Best Care is proud to partner with the Walk to End Alzheimer's every year on behalf of the more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "We know that extra attention and tender compassionate care must accompany every service we provide. This is especially true for our clients who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's."

As a Silver National Team, Always Best Care offices form teams for Walks across the country and raise funds that advance the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. Each team's donations play an important role in improving the lives of people living with Alzheimer's, their families and caregivers.

Two teams that have continually rallied together for the cause are Always Best Care of Delaware and Always Best Care of Philadelphia, which are both owned by Bryant Greene. His work on behalf of the cause has landed him in the Top 25 of national fundraisers and the top fundraiser in the Delaware Valley for the past eight years. Greene, who has also been named to the Board of Directors for the Alzheimer's Association's Delaware Valley chapter, has raised more than half a million dollars in his markets over the past 10 years.

"It is my honor to build awareness of and promote the important resources the Alzheimer's Association provides and to help connect my audiences with those resources," said Bryant Greene, who also hosts popular television and radio programs in the Philadelphia market. "I grew up with a beloved babysitter who lost her battle with Alzheimer's. Through my Always Best Care businesses, I've made many more personal connections with individuals and families impacted by this disease, and I see the struggles they endure. That's why this cause is near and dear to my heart."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

