Bestow recognized as Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

The life insurance technology company is ranked #2 on the Small and Medium companies list for 2022

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life insurance technology company Bestow has been named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™. This is Bestow's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at #2 this year.

98% of Bestow's employees said Bestow is a great place to work, 41 points higher than the avg U.S. company.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. In that survey , 98% of Bestow's employees said Bestow is a great place to work. This number is 41 points higher than the average U.S. company. In addition, according to Great Place to Work, employees who feel pride in their workplace are five times as likely to feel their work has a purpose and four times as likely to endorse their employer as exemplary.

"Recognition of our company culture and, ultimately, of the people who work to make Bestow great is something that we always value," said Melbourne O'Banion, CEO and Co-Founder, Bestow. "Every person at Bestow is dedicated to meeting our goals with tenacity and grit, and our team appreciates the recognition from Fortune and Great Place to Work."

Bestow is a mission-driven company, building technology that powers 100% digital coverage for companies of all sizes — transforming and modernizing the centuries-old life insurance industry. To date this year, Bestow has ranked as the #2 Best Workplace in Texas and a Best Workplace for Millennials™ . In addition, they were named to the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces list and recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 for the third consecutive year.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

To learn more about what makes Bestow an excellent place to work or view current job openings, visit bestow.com/careers .

About Bestow

Bestow is the leading life insurance technology company. As both a direct-to-consumer destination and an infrastructure provider, Bestow powers instant life insurance solutions for businesses of all sizes, across any channel. In a world full of unknowns, Bestow is on a mission to increase financial security for everyone by creating the best possible products and experiences that serve future generations. To learn more, visit bestow.com .

