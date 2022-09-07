DailyPay Launches Friday™, the GPR Card and Mobile App, Powering No-Fee, Instant On-Demand Pay Transfers

With Friday by DailyPay™, in partnership with Visa® and The Bancorp Bank, users can make every day payday with no-fee instant on-demand pay transfers, make purchases and track spend all in one place

New product underscores the on-demand pay company's commitment to change pay for good

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, a leading financial technology company, today announced the launch of Friday, a new general purpose reloadable (GPR) prepaid card and app, which unlocks instant no-fee1 on-demand pay transfers for DailyPay users. Friday, created in partnership with Visa, the world leader in digital payments, and The Bancorp Bank, Member FDIC, is designed to help the everyday worker take control of their finances. With the Friday app, users can view and access their earned pay before payday, add the card to their mobile wallet (Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay), have the opportunity to make in-store and online purchases, and manage their money and track spending, all in one mobile app.

Now with Friday, the DailyPay solution makes financial transparency and control available to millions of Americans. Friday offers a vital solution to assist with cash flow and spend management particularly for those who are unbanked or underbanked.

"Friday exemplifies DailyPay's continued focus on delivering modern pay strategies that improve the lives of our users," said Kevin Coop, CEO of DailyPay. "With Friday, DailyPay users have more flexibility and control over their financial futures than ever before."

Designed with flexibility in mind, Friday offers the benefits of an account with no minimum balance requirement and no maintenance fees. Users also enjoy having their own Visa card for purchase activity, and access to more than 55,000 fee-free Allpoint® ATMs nationwide. Users can take their Friday card and continue to access the Friday App even if they no longer work for a company offering DailyPay.

The Friday by DailyPay™ Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

DailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system for everyone. DailyPay delivers the industry's leading on-demand pay solution with modern, insight-driven pay strategies that help America's leading employers to activate their workforce and build stronger relationships with their employees so they feel more engaged, work harder, and stay longer. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

1Requires employer participation in DailyPay and election to deposit early transfers and set direct deposit to the Friday Card.

