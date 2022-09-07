Raintree Appoints Nick Hedges, Darian Hong, and Rob Rust to Executive Leadership Team

Hedges joins as Chief Executive Officer, Hong as Chief Financial Officer, and Rust as Chief Technology Officer.

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree Systems, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the therapy and rehab industry, today announced multiple appointments to their executive leadership team. Nick Hedges, a 25-year veteran of the technology industry, has been appointed chief executive officer; Darian Hong, a seasoned financial strategist, has been named chief financial officer, and Rob Rust, with more than 20 years of experience modernizing technologies, is the company's new chief technology officer.

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, and ABA across all treatment settings. Raintree has more than 2,500 implementations and more than 25,000 users daily. (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely excited to welcome Nick, Darian, and Rob to the Raintree family," said Mike Metzger, interim CEO and executive chairman of Raintree. "This power-house trio has a proven track record of running businesses at scale. Combined, they bring the process, strategy, and rigor Raintree needs to continue to be the most powerful, stable, and flexible platform for therapy and rehab providers."

Most of Hedges' career has been spent leading high-growth software as a service companies, helping them accelerate and scale their operations. His most recent role was as the CEO of MomentFeed, a marketing software company serving large retail and restaurant enterprises. He grew the business before overseeing its sale and integration with a large competitor. Before that, Hedges was CEO and president of Velocify. He led the business for ten-years, and grew revenues by more than 1,500 percent. Hedges led the sale of this business to Ellie Mae in 2017.

Hong has held several CFO positions at both large enterprise and growth-stage technology companies. Most recently, he was CFO and COO for Act!, a leading global CRM and marketing automation platform, where he helped restructure the business to profitability and consistent revenue growth. Prior to Act!, Hong was the CFO of WebPT, a rehab therapy software platform, where the company tripled revenue during his tenure and executed a successful exit to Warburg Pincus.

Rust is a senior technology leader with experience in public, private equity, emerging, and start-up companies. Before joining Raintree, he was CTO at Wondr Health, a digital behavioral change company, where he helped to transform the teams and processes from a single product focus to a multi-product strategy. Rust also spent seven years at WebPT, as CTO where he helped support the company's growth by modernizing its processes, technologies, and teams.

"Raintree is experiencing its next evolution," commented Lorraine Welty, co-founder and chief product officer at Raintree Systems. "Nick, Darian, and Rob will help us accelerate growth, and modernize our solution, while staying true to our core values of delivering superior software solutions and relationship-first customer service."

"Raintree is the preeminent software platform for therapy and rehab providers," said Nick Hedges, CEO of Raintree Systems. "This team has done a fantastic job creating a robust, feature-rich product that is preferred by six of the country's ten largest PT groups and has the highest satisfaction rates in the industry. I'm excited to work with Lorraine, Raintree's talented team of professionals, and our clients. Together, we are going to accelerate our record growth rates by significantly expanding our market presence and investing in our greatest strengths; our product and our people."

