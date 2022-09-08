Adrian Peterson Partners with NFT Platform FanField

Legendary Running Back Adrian Peterson to Release His First Exclusive NFT Collection with FanField.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanField, the sports tech company bringing fans and athletes together through digital collectibles and exclusive real world experiences, co-founded by NFL Legend Michael Vick, announced Adrian Peterson as the newest addition to its sports icons. His first collection of NFTs will be released in October. Adrian Peterson's Collection will be available exclusively on FanField.io. One of the greatest running backs of all-time, Peterson will be collaborating with FanField to design his own NFTs to connect with his fans in this new age of digital collectibles.

"Our team at FanField is excited to partner with former NFL legend, Adrian Peterson, and collaborate on his first ever NFT collection," said CEO and Co-Founder of FanField, Trevor Paladino. "FanField is dedicated to creating unique experiences with our icons and we will now be able to provide our community with exclusive opportunities of Adrian's favorite moments from throughout his career."

Adrian is the first icon to be announced after former NFL legend, Michael Vick, announced the launch of FanField and his own personal collection, to be released in September. Fans will be able to participate by purchasing mystery boxes, each box containing one unique NFT. Legendary and Ultimate tiers will also include NFTs that are each hand-signed by Adrian himself.

"I'm excited to be partnering with a legend and my friend Michael Vick and stepping into the future of digital collectibles." said Adrian Peterson. "I'm honored to join FanField as they continue to add some of the biggest names in sports to the team and provide a platform that can truly connect me with my fans."

FanField will be creating Adrian's NFTs around his MVP season and career achievements. The collection will be dropped shortly after Michael Vick's Official Collection is released.

About FanField

FanField is an NFT platform that brings together some of the biggest names in sports, releasing digital collectibles and exclusive experiences, allowing fans to connect even closer with their favorite icons. Co-founded by former NFL Legend Michael Vick and headquartered in Tampa, FanField is creating a new future of how athletes and fans can interact, by combining the world of sports with the futuristic world of web3.

