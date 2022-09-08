Comment to corrected insider trade reporting by the Chairman of the Board

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chairman of the Board, Conny Karlsson, has corrected the reporting which today was mistakenly made to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority regarding a sale of his shareholding in Swedish Match. The background to the mistake is the Chairman's instruction to his bank to accept the public offer from Philip Morris in respect of his shares in Swedish Match. Such acceptance of the offer may be withdrawn at any time until the expiry of the acceptance period in accordance with the terms of the offer and Swedish Takeover Regulation. An acceptance of the offer should only be reported if and when the offer is declared unconditional and provided it has not then been withdrawn.

CONTACTS:

Johan Levén, Vice President Investor Relations

Phone +46 70 207 2116

Johan Wredberg, Director Communications and Media Relations

Phone +46 730 27 93 43

