Experience Senior Living reveals high-luxury development coming to Strathmore Square

240 units of independent living, assisted living & memory care will be included in the arts-centric Bethesda master-planned community

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Senior Living (ESL) reveals plans for a luxury senior living community coming to the highly anticipated Strathmore Square in Bethesda, Md. The seasoned senior housing developer plans to break ground in Q4 2023 on The Reserve at Strathmore Square -- a 26-story, 300,000-square-foot development with 240 units offering independent living, assisted living and memory care. Located in north Bethesda at the Grosvenor-Strathmore Red Line Metro station between the Metro parking garage and historic Rock Creek Park, The Reserve at Strathmore Square will provide housing catered specifically to seniors.

The Reserve at Strathmore in Bethesda, Md. will break ground in Q4 2023 and will offer 240 units for independent living, assisted living and memory care in the highly anticipated Strathmore Square development. (PRNewswire)

With each development, ESL aims to create communities with purpose where residents, families and team members can celebrate life together. At The Reserve at Strathmore Square, this is realized with the offering of exclusive amenities such as a swimming pool, a pickleball court, a wellness suite with a smart fitness room, a spa, a professional salon, massage, elevated outdoor spaces including a private memory care courtyard, multiple dining venues, a bar, technology/business center for residents, a sky lounge as well as amenity space with a planned performing arts component. The community will be part of an intergenerational housing development with programs and activities for engaged living.

Working with master developer, Fivesquares Development, Strathmore Square will be a visionary arts-centric community that emphasizes immersive culture and lifelong learning, adjacent to the renowned Strathmore Music Center. With more than 2,000 planned residential units, approximately 35,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and a 1.25-acre central park, Strathmore Square will integrate arts, culture, residences, affordable housing, beautiful open spaces and convenient suburban neighborhood amenities.

"Experience Senior Living offers four community types that each deliver unique advantages and signature aesthetics for residents," Phillip Barklow, president of ESL, said. "With Strathmore Square's focus on quality of life at the highest level, our high-luxury urban brand, The Reserve, is a natural fit for the community. The Reserve at Strathmore Square will be unlike any other community in the area, enhancing senior living by creating 'only at ESL' experiences that cannot be replicated by living at home, and we are honored to bring high-end, resort-like living to this remarkable new urban oasis."

For more information about ESL as well as existing and future properties, visit ExperienceSRLiving.com.

About Experience Senior Living LLC

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner-operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimaging seniors housing based on our extensive experience serving in a variety of areas, implementing strategic, operational, and human objectives. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care, focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs, centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals are fueled by their passion to empower individuals to live a full and well life now and as they grow older. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities either active or under development in six states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

News Media Contact:

Kirstin Barbour

303.293.0693

pr@esl5280.com

Experience Senior Living logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Experience Senior Living