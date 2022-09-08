NFP Welcomes Robert Scherer to Its Complex Risk Solutions Group

Addition of Scherer, an energy specialist, further elevates NFP's expertise and capabilities for large-enterprise multinationals

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has added Robert Scherer, senior vice president, to its Complex Risk Solutions Group (CRSG) in Canada. Scherer, an energy industry specialist, will assist clients in the energy sector by addressing their most complex risk mitigation challenges through innovative, cost-effective solutions. Scherer will report to Joe Seeger, managing director, CRSG in Canada.

"Rob is an excellent addition to our Complex Risk Solutions Group and will positively impact the sourcing of new clients, the promotion of the NFP brand and overall team growth," said Seeger. "His background developing sophisticated insurance and risk transfer solutions for complex coverages and implementing global insurance programs for multinationals will be a tremendous asset to our clients and colleagues."

Scherer brings nearly two decades of risk assessment and loss prevention experience in the energy sector to his new role. He joins NFP from Aon, serving most recently as National Energy practice leader in Canada, where he provided strategic account management consulting, innovative insurance program design, and coordination of client services for large and mid-size energy companies. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance and risk management from the University of Calgary.

"I couldn't be happier to join this team and contribute to the continued success of NFP's fast growing Complex Risk Solutions Group," said Scherer. "NFP has an unmatched enthusiasm for learning and growth, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a commitment to delivering best-in-class expertise and service to clients. This makes us an attractive partner for companies navigating complex risks in the energy sector."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor. The company provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of 1,000 employees based in Canada, more than 6,900 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.ca to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

