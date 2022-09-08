RollWorks Expands its Segmentation Capabilities Through LinkedIn Audience Syncing

New integration gives LinkedIn customers even more options and flexibility to more accurately reach RollWorks-created, account-based audiences on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today announced the launch of RollWorks Audience Syncing for LinkedIn, a new integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions that allows customers to push RollWorks-created Account Lists into LinkedIn ad accounts. With this new feature, organizations of any size can leverage RollWorks' proprietary segmentation capabilities to identify high ROI accounts and ensure their ads are delivered to extremely targeted and relevant audiences on LinkedIn.

With this news, RollWorks builds upon its current integration for LinkedIn that allows customers to run their single image Sponsored Content ads through the RollWorks platform via their RollWorks account. The new integration allows customers to connect their own LinkedIn Campaign Managers account, which provides the flexibility to push RollWorks-created Audience Lists to their LinkedIn Campaign Manager account and leverage all LinkedIn ad formats and targeting capabilities.

"RollWorks focuses on the most relevant, high-quality prospects, and gives organizations a simple way to engage those targets," said Mike Stocker, SVP of Partnerships at RollWorks. "Audience Syncing is a powerful new integration that strengthens our ongoing collaboration with LinkedIn and gives our customers more flexibility to use RollWorks and LinkedIn together in the way that works best for them."

Using Audience Syncing for LinkedIn, customers can:

Get even more targeted with LinkedIn audiences using RollWorks' segmentation capabilities: a huge value-add to account-based marketers using both platforms RollWorks segmentation creates hyper-specific targeting using specific attributes like intent, engagement, and G2 searches. Customers can then layer on native LinkedIn facets like Job Title, Member Skills, and Company Growth Rate.

Use all available LinkedIn ads: building off of the current RollWorks integration with LinkedIn Ads, which offers single image sponsored content ads, customers can now use all LinkedIn ads, such as Video, Event, Lead Gen Forms, Conversation Ads.

Connect multiple LinkedIn Campaign Manager accounts to RollWorks

