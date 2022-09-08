Sally's Apizza to Unveil Flexible Omnichannel Design with 2,000 Unit Potential

Drive-Thru Capable Design Preview at Connecticut Pop-Up Event in Autumn of 2022.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally's Apizza, The New Haven Original since 1938, will be holding a special pop-up preview of its new omnichannel locations, with a drive-thru capable design that could potentially scale to 2,000 units and grow to serve one-million people a day. This would represent serving just 1-million out of the 40-million people who are eating pizza across the United States each day. With visiting pizza fans from around the country saying for years that Sally's would be their go-to if they had one back home, the market potential exists for 2,000 flexible omnichannel locations.

Sally’s Apizza Flexible Omnichannel Design (PRNewswire)

It's Sally's mission to make great pizza available to everyone. Including people on-the-move. Maintaining quality while delivering quick service, means an authentic Sally's personal-pizza becomes the perfect option for people on-the-go. Who wouldn't love an oven fresh personal Sally's pizza on the road or at a ballpark? Now imagine a hot Italian sandwich made with the same legendary ingredients. A chicken parm sandwich topped with Sally's tomato sauce and mozz. Our famous sausage and peppers served Italian festival style. Hand-spun Italian pastry flavored ice cream shakes. As Sally's fans, sign us up.

Quick service restaurants need a reimagining. They need to be beautiful. They need to be inspiring. They need to be something people love. And most importantly, the food needs to be better. Way better. Picture the design and vibe of our flagship Stamford location in a flexible, compact footprint. Yes, you can start thinking about rolling up to a Sally's drive-thru. And yes, it's going to be the real deal.

This pop-up will be our drive-thru menu tasting and preview. The event is by reservation only and is being held for developers, institutions and influencers who would love to be part of bringing the unique Sally's brand of passion, excitement, and wow-factor pizza to millions of people across the country.

Each reservation will have their own exclusive booking time and capacity is limited. The event will be held in Autumn of 2022, date to be determined. For an event reservation, you may visit sallysapizza.com and click on Strategic Inquiries with a description of your interest, including your contact information.

About Sally's Apizza

Founded by Salvatore "Sally" Consiglio in 1938, Sally's Apizza hand-crafts authentic New Haven pizza using Sally's original recipes and techniques. Known for its signature tomato sauce and chewy, crispy crust with an iconic char, Sally's is loved by pizza fans from around the world. Sally's Apizza is growing from its original location in New Haven, Connecticut to communities across the Northeast and beyond. Sally's brings more passion into people's lives. More excitement. More fun. More love.

For more information, visit www.sallysapizza.com or follow Sally's Apizza on Instagram or Facebook.

Contact Information

Sally's Apizza Development

Development@sallysapizza.com

Sally's Apizza Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sally's Apizza) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sally's Apizza