UNLEASH AMERICA, THE WORLD'S LEADING HR CONFERENCE, RETURNS TO VEGAS WITH A BANG IN APRIL 2023

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its first post-pandemic event in May 2022, UNLEASH America will be bringing the brand new International Festival of HR to Las Vegas on 26-27th April 2023.

Set on the east side of the Strip, Caeser's Forum is the new home of UNLEASH America for the next three years where they will host world-class speakers from some of America's leading employers including the United Nations, Coca Cola, Estée Lauder, Financial Times and many more.

Thousands of HR and recruitment executives are expected to congregate for three days of powerful content, technology demos and after hours networking events with the likes of Maverick Helicopters, Exotics Racing and Top Golf.

"By committing to bringing UNLEASH back to Vegas for the next few years we echo the hope that lies ahead for the industry after the struggles we all faced during the pandemic. People and organizations across the U.S. need to believe in ideas and have the desire for change before they can deliver it," said Marc Coleman, CEO and Founder of UNLEASH. "The International Festival of HR aspires to play an important role in shaping the future of work by gathering the best of the best in HR together to share innovative ideas and change the way HR is thought about."

Russell Klosk, Managing Director - Talent & Organization Strategy, Accenture says, "The UNLEASH team have dominated Europe for years by offering a different format, sharing how HR is chasing new ways of doing things. And now they've successfully brought that formula to UNLEASH America, attracting a higher level of HR professionals (VP/SVP and CHROs) as a result. UNLEASH brings direct buyers interested in hearing what's coming, not just what has already been done."

Key sponsors also attending UNLEASH America's International Festival of HR include Workhuman, Equifax, IBM, Paradox, Atlas, Globalisation Partners, BetterUp, SmartRecruiters and many more.

