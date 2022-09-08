URGENT FOOD SECURITY CHALLENGES FOCUS OF PROBING TV SPECIAL, WILL AMERICA GO HUNGRY?, AIRING TODAY

Real America's Voice to air special, sponsored by the Informing America Foundation, on Thursday, September 8 at 7pm EDT

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food industry leaders, from farmers to distributors to grocers, as well as consumers, are sounding the alarm on growing and urgent food security challenges facing America today. Will America Go Hungry?, a major TV special hosted by award-winning journalist Steve Gruber and sponsored by the Informing America Foundation, will examine the growing food crisis in America, how it is affecting Americans across the country, and what we can do to ensure that the nation stays fed. The special will air on Real America's Voice on Thursday, September 8 at 7pm EDT.

"Food isn't just another issue — it's a fundamental human necessity — and our partisan squabbles at the dinner table won't matter much if there's nothing to eat," said Real America's Voice CEO Howard Diamond. "Will America Go Hungry? will take our viewers to the front lines of the battle to keep Americans fed, from farms to foodbanks to grocery store shelves."

Will America Go Hungry? will air on Real America's Voice on Thursday, September 8 at 7pm EDT, and will feature interviews with:

Troy Duhon , Founder, The Food Pantry of New Orleans

Todd Armstrong , Owner and Manager, Armstrong Cattle and Crops

Thomas Hackman , Owner, Hackman Family Farms

Leah Beyer , farmer and AG Marketing Leader

Andy Puzder , former CEO, CKE Restaurants

Alfie Oakes , CEO, Oakes Farms

Dave Brat, Dean, Liberty University School of Business

WATCH Will America Go Hungry? on Thursday, September 8 at 7pm EDT at https://realamericasvoice.com or by downloading the app on Apple or Android . Real America's Voice is also available on DISH Network, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and Roku.

