Neogen Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

Board of Directors expanded in conjunction with the closing of the 3M Food Safety transaction

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), a leader in food and animal safety, announced today that it has appointed two new members to its Board of Directors: Jeffrey Capello and Aashima Gupta. The addition of Mr. Capello and Ms. Gupta was agreed by Neogen and 3M Company under the merger agreement for the 3M Food Safety transaction.

"We are pleased to add these two experienced industry professionals to Neogen's Board of Directors," said Jim Borel, Neogen's Board Chair. "Their involvement in the global healthcare and biotechnology industries will be a significant benefit to Neogen as the company moves into this new era, and we are confident their expertise will be valuable as Neogen continues to grow."

"The leadership and insight that both Jeff and Aashima will bring to our Board will help us continue to drive growth, enhance our global strategy, and create value for Neogen shareholders," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am looking forward to working closely with them as we enter this exciting time in Neogen's growth, creating new opportunities for the company, our customers, our shareholders, and our world."

Jeff Capello is a senior finance executive with over 30 years of experience helping companies create significant value for their shareholders. He served as the Chief Financial Officer for publicly held and private equity-backed companies, including PerkinElmer, Boston Scientific, Ortho Clinical Diagnostic, Beacon Health Options, and Biogen. Jeff also served on the Board of Directors for several early-stage publicly held biotechnology companies as Audit Committee Chair, including Sirtris, OvaScience, and Flex Pharma. He currently is the Managing Member at Monomoy Advisors, a financial advisory firm that provides counsel to senior leadership on shareholder value creation strategies.

Aashima Gupta is a strategic global leader with over 25 years of experience working at the intersection of health and technology, with extensive experience in complex large-scale enterprise environments. She worked in technology development across a number of organizations, including NIIT, Fidelity Investments, J.P. Morgan Chase, Apigee, and Kaiser Permanente. She joined Google in 2017 and serves as the Global Director for Healthcare Provider Solutions at Google Cloud. In this role, she sets the direction for the transformative healthcare solutions and leads engagement with key healthcare executives in growing, differentiating, and enhancing businesses through technology transformation, ranging from new models for care, revenue generation, and enhanced patient experiences. Aashima serves on the Board of Directors for HL7.org, IntelyCare, and the Board of Advisors for HIMSS NA. In 2019, she was recognized as the Most Influential Women in Healthcare by HIMSS and received the Top 100 FEMTech Award and Champion of Health Award.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

