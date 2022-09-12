SITA OPENS THE DOOR TO NEW PARTNERS AS IT EMBARKS ON A NEW PATH TO GROWTH

SITA identifies four key areas for further investment in the coming year

GENEVA, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SITA, the leading IT provider to the air transport industry, today announced the launch of a partnership program aimed at joining hands with key partners as it embarks on a new path to growth.

SITA’s new partner platform, Launchpad, aims to identify key partners as the company embarks on a new path to growth. (PRNewswire)

Through the new partner platform, Launchpad, SITA has outlined four key areas where it seeks to build new partnerships: digital identities, advanced analytics and data management, security and safety at airports, and sustainable alternative energy sources. Each of these areas is in response to the changing demands of air travel today and where SITA has already made notable strides in innovation and development.

Over the past two years, airlines and airports have faced significant challenges and changing passenger behaviors, requiring the industry to adapt how it operates. Surging fuel prices and volatility have increased sharply while passengers demand the same digital experience when traveling that dominates every aspect of their everyday life.

To meet this demand, SITA is accelerating its investment in new solutions that deliver smarter ways of working using existing and new technologies. At the same time, SITA is looking to collaborate with partners inside and outside the air transport industry to complement SITA's expertise, drive innovation, or trial new sustainable solutions within their operations.

David Lavorel, CEO of SITA, said: "We are committed to enabling the growth of the air transport industry through smart technology and solutions. We have looked carefully at the market and identified key areas where we can have a significant impact and help our customers work smarter. We have a strong investment and innovation program to support these areas which are central to the growth of SITA. To accelerate this program, we are inviting new partners working in these four areas to join us so we can reshape the air travel industry together."

To learn more about how you can partner with SITA, go to www.sita.aero/sita-launchpad

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA's solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of 17,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Our communications network connects every corner of the globe and bridges 60% of the air transport community's data exchange.

In 2021, SITA became a certified CarbonNeutral® company in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol – the leading global standard for carbon neutral programs. We are reducing our greenhouse gas emissions for all our operations through our UN recognized Planet+ program, while also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies. In 2022, we announced our commitment to setting science-based emission reduction targets aligned to the Science Based Targets initiative Net-Zero Standard.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

For further information, go to www.sita.aero

