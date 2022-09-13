AOTMP® to Hold Annual Engage 2023 Conference for Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals

Annual live conference will return to the Renaissance at SeaWorld Orlando April 30 to May 3.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTMP® Engage 2023, the in-person annual conference for Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management professionals, will return to the Renaissance at SeaWorld Orlando. The main conference will feature thought-provoking IT procurement, IT expense management, and mobility management topics. The Industry Awards & Recognition and Association Member Meeting will take place on May 3. The first AOTMP® Women in Technology conference will follow with a celebration and reception on May 3 and mainstage presentations and panels on May 4. Early bird registration for Engage 2023 will begin October 3, 2022. Bookmark AOTMP® Engage 2023 for quick access to important conference information and updates.

Join your telecom, mobility, and IT management peers in Orlando on April 30 to May 4 to talk IT procurement. IT expense management and mobility management. Over 50 sessions, hot new solutions, industry awards and recognition, Women in Tech conference, association member meeting, outstanding speakers, peer to peer roundtables and plenty of food and drink. (PRNewswire)

Programming at the event will include

Industry Awards Ceremony highlighting outstanding individuals and teams

Mainstage Panels with Enterprise professionals including topics such as

Mainstage sessions focused on thought leadership and strategies, covering topics such as

Breakout sessions focused on best practices and success stories, covering topics such as

Themed evening receptions

Sponsors and exhibitors with the newest industry solutions

AOTMP® is proud to announce its top three sponsors for this event have been secured, with ProcureLogix taking the exclusive top spot as Premier Sponsor. Connectbase and Sakon hold the next two spots as the platinum sponsors. Their support helps make this exciting event possible.

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, said, "We are excited to gather industry professionals at a face-to-face event where we will have the opportunity to collaborate and learn from one another. As an industry support organization, AOTMP® remains ever committed to helping telecom, mobility & technology professionals drive the entire industry forward, together."

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development.

Learn more at www.aotmp.com

