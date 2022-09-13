GENERATION HEMP REPORTS RECORD ONE MONTH REVENUES

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation Hemp, Inc., a Dallas/Fort Worth based midstream hemp company (OTCQB: GENH), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, GENH Halcyon Acquisition, LLC (collectively the "Company") reported today that its unaudited revenues for the month of July 2022 were approximately $438,000, which is a record for any single month since the company was founded. This is predominantly a result of a significant increase in processing of hemp biomass for certain clients along with the presale of certain inventory that the company had intentionally stored over the past year and a half.

Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of Generation Hemp, Inc. commented, "We anticipate that these record revenue numbers will continue throughout the entire third quarter due to existing contractual agreements in place that are being fulfilled. The hemp industry over the last several years has been very volatile and because of this price variation for hemp biomass, many companies were overleveraged and didn't have the proper funding to survive a downturn that occurred. Fortunately, we were in a position to take advantage of the situation by acquiring significant amounts of raw biomass inventory over the past couple years and storing this product in our warehouse facility located in western Kentucky. This in turn created an opportunity for us to "sit and hold" millions of pounds of unprocessed biomass in hopes that the market environment for hemp would improve. That price improvement, which we had anticipated, has continued to occur throughout most of calendar year 2022. Therefore, our shareholders are now reaping the benefit of this decision."

About Generation Hemp, Inc

Generation Hemp, Inc. is a Dallas/Fort Worth based hemp company that operates in the midstream sector. With operations in western Kentucky and Denver, Colorado, the company uses its proprietary technology to dry, clean, process and store hemp. In addition, Generation Hemp also owns and leases real estate to companies needing seed storage facilities located within the greater Denver area.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates," "projects", "forecasts", "proposes", "should", "likely" or similar expressions, indicates a forward-looking statement. These statements and all the projections in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, and information currently available to management. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. The identification in this press release of factors that may affect the company's future performance and the accuracy of forward-looking statements is meant to be illustrative and by no means exhaustive.

