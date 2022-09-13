InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Change Flat Tires (JKN-244)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a strain-free way to elevate the corner of a car with a scissors jack," said an inventor, from Clinton, Miss., "so I invented the JUST FOR HER. My design eliminates the need to struggle with a crank handle and it can also be used to turn the lug nuts."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an easier way to operate a scissors jack and turn lug nuts when changing a flat tire. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manual methods. As a result, it helps to reduce struggles and strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable and user-friendly design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for motorists.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKN-244, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp