Mammogen Launches Dx Industry's First E-Commerce Marketplace, Strengthening its Leadership Position in Women's Health

Mammogen — a Female-led Precision Diagnostics Company — has Launched an Industry-first Online Marketplace Designed to Create a Tangible Bridge Between Science and Community

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammogen, a leading women's health company specializing in noninvasive precision diagnostics, has launched mammogen marketplace, an e-commerce platform designed to provide hope, comfort and support for those affected by women's health-related diseases. The company says this is the diagnostic industry's first online marketplace to support product and community development for patients and those who love them.

Recommended as the perfect 40th birthday gift for women and to make yearly mammograms a more positive experience, mammogen marketplace offers the Pink Robe Killer as a “plush and cozy zip-up.” It's designed to replace of the “cold, pink, paper robe” typically offered during these exams. (PRNewswire)

The Pink Robe Killer's mission: Raise breast cancer awareness and replace the uncomfortable pink paper mammogram robes.

Mammogen was founded and is currently owned and operated by IV BioHoldings (IVBH), a bio-AI platform company at the forefront of the rapidly growing liquid biopsy industry. "Being a patient-first organization requires a willingness to integrate technologies across every axis of business, said IVBH Founder-CEO Marty Keiser, who also serves as chairman of Mammogen. "The marketplace is an important step towards proving that community can fuel market adoption and that market adoption can, in turn, fuel community."

Mammogen CEO and IVBH Chief Commercial Officer Elizabeth Cormier-May conceived of the marketplace after hundreds of conversations with patients and families affected by breast cancer. According to Cormier-May, the comfortable gear and accessories available through mammogen marketplace are designed to drive awareness of and provide solutions for major unmet needs in women's health, all through a centralized haven of resources.

"Innovation should not be confined to our science and product development," said Cormier-May. "We've tapped into the same level of creativity from which Mammogen was born to completely redefine traditional brand building, revenue generation and the development of non-clinical solutions that uplift and empower the patients and families that we serve. Using this marketplace to help build a bridge between science and community is central to ensuring Mammogen remains at the forefront of an ever-evolving healthcare landscape."

"Today, we are focused on important issues in breast health and driving awareness to the important role that noninvasive diagnostics play in improving patients' experiences and outcomes. Over time, our aim is to build mammogen marketplace into an expansive platform that closes the gap between science and community for all women, affected by all disease, all around the globe," said Cormier-May.

Mammogen partnered with Tee Commerce to create their marketplace. Tee Commerce, an e-commerce services provider that built a novel business initially focused on the golf industry, jumped at the opportunity to support a company with a patient-focused vision. Founded by Ben Vainer, a childhood cancer survivor, Tee Commerce understands the importance of early disease detection and partnered with Mammogen to bring the company's unique vision to life.

"We were honored to fuel Mammogen's entrance into e-commerce," said Tee Commerce Head of Operations Collin Lynch. "After understanding what mammogen marketplace will evolve into, we worked diligently on stocking their store with products focused on health and comfort. We look forward to watching Mammogen's new healthcare model unlock a new era of patient-focused care."

The marketplace's hallmark product, The Pink Robe Killer — described by Cormier-May as a "plush and cozy zip-up" — is meant to replace the impersonal, cold, pink paper robes that most women wear to their mammogram appointments. Cormier-May hopes the product will serve as a reminder for women to prioritize their own health, make self-care synonymous with comfort, and help the company continue to fuel innovation in women's health.

About Mammogen

Mammogen is a female-led specialty precision health company dedicated to radically improving the detection, diagnosis and treatment of women's health-related diseases, and creating a diverse and thriving global community that encourages, empowers and uplifts women throughout the journey of survivorship, from end-to-never-end. Mammogen's flagship genTRU diagnostic program is a clinical-stage, patent-pending technology that measures changes in RNA expression patterns, found in both blood and saliva, to provide a highly accurate diagnosis of breast cancer consistently across all stages of disease. The genTRU-breast suite of diagnostics is intentionally designed to rule more of the right women into imaging and intervention much earlier and to rule more of the wrong women out of unnecessary procedures. It's positioned to unlock regular and reliable screening for millions of women worldwide. Visit: mammogen.bio

