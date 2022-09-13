Temu Taps on Sister E-Commerce Platform Supply Chain to Offer Irresistible Prices

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the new global online marketplace empowering consumers with more choices, will leverage on the vast network of suppliers and logistics partners built up by its sister e-commerce platform to deliver competitively priced products to customers.

Temu and its sister e-commerce company under Nasdaq-listed PDD (Nasdaq: PDD) share a strong global network of trusted manufacturers and fulfillment partners that gives the newcomer an advantage in sourcing for great value merchandise. Temu's sister company has built up a close-knit community of more than 11 million global merchants over the years and handled 61 billion orders in 2021 alone.

This strong shared network of suppliers and fulfillment partners has allowed Temu to offer industry-leading value merchandise to consumers. In addition, Temu uses innovation to improve its supply chain and inventory management, to select products that will appeal to consumers from all walks of life. At the same time, Temu uses its strong logistics fulfillment capabilities to ship products efficiently to consumers.

Launched in September, Temu features products in 14 major categories, including home and garden, women's clothing, jewelry and accessories, beauty and health and electronics.

To celebrate its grand opening, Temu is offering sitewide discounts with no minimum spending and free shipping on all purchases. Temu is available at www.temu.com and for downloading as mobile apps.

About Temu:

Temu is a global online marketplace featuring the widest selection of unique merchandise at hard-to-beat prices given its sourcing and fulfillment capabilities built over the years. Created with the goal of empowering consumers, Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and fulfillment partners to curate a range of competitively priced products that meet wide-ranging needs.

