BREDL To Host Urgent Community Meeting on Dominion Energy Gas Pipeline Proposal

Project will destroy wetlands in scenic Great Pee Dee River and harm vulnerable communities

PAMPLICO, S.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, one of the nation's top polluters, has immediate plans to condemn the land of several African-American heirs and working class citizens as part of their proposed pipeline project, which would run along the Great Pee Dee River and through several communities, including Pamplico. To address these urgent issues and build continued community support, Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League will host a meeting on Saturday, September 24 from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Pamplico Public Library, which is located at 100 Main Street in Pamplico.

Pamplico is a rural area already plagued with poverty and public health problems, and Dominion's plans will only exacerbate these issues. BREDL has recently received word from its members that Dominion is moving forward with its plans to condemn the heirs property of Florence County residents to build its 14.5 mile long pipeline, which will run from the gas regulating station at River Neck Road, east of North Old River Road and South Old River Road to its termination with a connection at the Kingsburg Valve Station near the intersection of South Old River Road and East Brazen Road.

"It's unconscionable what Dominion Energy is trying to do," said Kathy Andrews, Director of Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League. "They have threatened and intimidated property owners to sign away their land for an unnecessary pipeline that will not only devastate wetlands and the environment of endangered species in our communities but will destroy a way of life for people who have depended on the Great Pee Dee River and the surrounding land for decades."

BREDL is also very concerned about the pipeline's construction on nearby waters, including Jefferies Creek, Barfield Mill Creek, Mills Branch, Briar Branch, Bigham Branch, Bullock Branch, and other tributaries of the Great Pee Dee River.

"At SCELP, we believe that environmental protection and justice go hand in hand, and we are proud to represent BREDL in their pursuit for environmental justice for the Pamplico community," said Lauren Milton, Staff Attorney with South Carolina Environmental Law Project, which represents BREDL in their environmental fight against the Dominion pipeline.

"Based on all the facts we have gathered during the last two years, there is absolutely no reason to disrupt the communities along the Great Pee Dee River with a second gas pipeline," said Lou Zeller, Strategic Advisor for BREDL. "Dominion Energy is trying to bulldoze and bully residents whose farms, families and livelihoods depend on a healthy river. The company would destroy all of this for its own private gain. The people of Pamplico are saying, 'Go home, you're not welcome here!'"

Meeting Information:

Urgent Community Meeting

Saturday, September 24

10:00am – 1:00pm

Pamplico Public Library

100 Main Street, Pamplico, SC 29583

Media contact:

Kathy Andrews

Director, Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League

kandrews@bredl.org

(843) 698-9816

