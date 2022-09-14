InventHelp Inventor Develops Safer Way to Lift Pallet Loads with a Crane (OCM-1531)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide construction companies with a much safer means of lifting and moving heavy building materials on pallets," said an inventor, from Santa Ana, Calif., "so I invented the PALLET HOIST CAGE. My design would offer optimum support and stability while preventing heavy loads from falling."

The patent-pending invention provides a safe way to lift pallet loads with a crane. In doing so, it prevents a heavy pallet load from leaning when using crane forks. As a result, it helps to prevent spills and falls and it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers and crane operators. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1531, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

