Jeep® Wrangler 4xe - the best-selling PHEV in America - expands lineup with new Willys 4xe

Heritage-inspired Willys 4xe blends more than 80 years of Jeep 4x4 leadership and electric vehicle technology to deliver legendary capability and a nearly silent off-road experience

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe (PRNewswire)

2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe, delivering 49 MPGe and 21 miles of all-electric range, combines authentic retro cues with the technologically advanced 375-horsepower, 470-lb.-ft. Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid propulsion system

Wrangler Willys 4xe features Jeep brand go-anywhere capability with a 2.72:1 Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system, 30 inches of water fording, heavy-duty Dana 44 axles and LT255/75R17C mud-terrain tires

Willys 4xe factory suspension lift provides 10.1 inches of ground clearance

The Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe features standard LED headlamps and fog lamps, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, all-weather floor mats, rear limited-slip differential, rock rails, black grille and 17-inch black-painted alloy wheels

A special 'Willys' decal on the hood, trimmed in the 4xe's signature Electric Blue, and an 'Electric 4-Wheel Drive' decal on the swing gate signify that this Willys is a 4xe plug-in hybrid

An available Sun and Screen Package, featuring the class-exclusive Sky One-Touch Power-Top and the Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4-inch touchscreen, is optional on the Willys 4xe

Willys 4xe brings a new entry price point to the Wrangler 4xe, with a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $53,995 (excluding $7,500 tax credit and $1,595 destination)

Ordering for the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe is available starting today with deliveries scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the best-selling plug-in hybrid in America

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe got a boost to its electrified lineup today at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show with the debut of the new heritage-inspired 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe.

"Jeep Wrangler 4xe customers looking for the ultimate combination of capability and electrification, with a vintage twist, can now have it in the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "The debut of the new heritage-inspired 2023 Wrangler Willys 4xe pairs 49 MPGe, 470 lb.-ft. of torque with unmatched Jeep capability, a 2.72:1 4WD low range ratio, heavy-duty Dana 44 axles and a new entry price point to the 2023 model year Wrangler 4xe lineup, which continues to be the best-selling plug-in hybrid in America."

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe boasts the performance and efficiency of 375 horsepower, 470 lb.-ft. of torque, a 17 kWh battery that readily handles most daily commutes, including 21 miles of all-electric range, as well as hours on the trail with electric-only power. and it all off with the go-anywhere capability of a 2.72:1 Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system, 30 inches of water fording, heavy-duty Dana 44 axles and mud-terrain tires. Willys 4xe factory suspension lift delivers 10.1 inches of ground clearance.

With a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $53,995 (excluding $7,500 tax credit and $1,595 destination), the heritage-inspired Willys 4xe brings a new entry price point to the Wrangler 4xe lineup, joining Rubicon 4xe, High Altitude 4xe, and Sahara 4xe. Ordering for the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe is available starting today with deliveries scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Unique Willys 4xe Treatment

The Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe features standard LED headlamps and fog lamps, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, all-weather floor mats, rear limited-slip differential, rock rails, black grille, and 17-inch black-painted alloy wheels wearing LT255/75R17C mud-terrain tires. A special 'Willys' decal on the hood, trimmed in the 4xe's signature Electric Blue, and an 'Electric 4-Wheel Drive' decal on the swing gate signify that this Willys is a 4xe plug-in hybrid. Electric Blue is also used to accent the front and rear Willys tow hooks, the Jeep badge and the Trail Rated badge. An available Sun and Screen Package, featuring the class-exclusive Sky One-Touch Power-Top and the Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4-inch touchscreen, is optional on the Willys 4xe.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe is assembled at Stellantis' Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo, Ohio. Vehicles are scheduled to start arriving at dealers in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Wrangler Willys 4xe Advanced Powertrain

The Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe provides a unique on- and off-road experience. The most advanced powertrain ever developed for a Jeep Wrangler maximizes efficiency with 49 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) while eliminating range anxiety, delivering pure-electric operation for most daily commutes and hours on the trail.

Torque from the electric motors in the Wrangler Willys 4xe's hybrid powertrain arrives instantly on demand from the driver. The powertrain also delivers fuel-saving, seamless start-stop operation of the engine.

The Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe powertrain integrates two electric motors and a 400-volt battery pack with a fuel-efficient, turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. This configuration maximizes the efficiency of the hybrid propulsion components and mates them with the Wrangler's world-renowned and proven driveline.

Key output of the Wrangler Willys 4xe powertrain includes 375 horsepower (280 kW), 470 lb.-ft. (637 Nm) of torque and 49 MPGe from the following components:

2.0-liter turbocharged I-4

Engine-mounted motor generator unit

Transmission-mounted motor generator unit integrated into eight-speed automatic transmission

400-volt, 17-kWh, 96-cell lithium-ion, nickel manganese cobalt battery pack

The 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 is a high-tech, direct-injection engine that uses a twin-scroll, low-inertia turbocharger for exceptional responsiveness, performance and fuel efficiency.

The high-voltage, liquid-cooled eTorque motor generator unit mounts at the front of the engine, replacing the conventional alternator. The motor generator spins the engine for nearly seamless, fuel-saving, start-stop operation and generates electricity for the battery pack. The second high-voltage motor generator is much more powerful. Mounted at the front of the transmission case, this large e-motor is key for pure electric operation of the Wrangler Willys 4xe.

The Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe's 400-volt, 17-kWh, 96-cell lithium-ion battery pack uses nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) graphite chemistry. The pack and controls mount underneath the second-row seat, where it is protected from outside elements.

Wrangler Willys 4xe E Selec Modes

The Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe driver can tailor the hybrid powertrain to best suit each trip, whether it is filling the needs of most daily commutes in pure-electric operation, a night on the town or quietly exploring nature off-road.

Hybrid: The default mode blends torque from the 2.0-liter engine and electric motor. In this mode the powertrain will use battery power first, then add in propulsion from the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 when the battery reaches minimum state of charge

Electric: The powertrain operates on zero-emission electric power only until the battery reaches the minimum charge or the driver requests more torque (such as wide-open throttle), which engages the 2.0-liter engine

eSave: Prioritizes propulsion from the 2.0-liter engine, saving the battery charge for later use such as EV off-roading or urban areas where internal combustion propulsion is restricted. The driver can also choose between Battery Save and Battery Charge during eSave via the Hybrid Electric Pages in the Uconnect monitor

Off-road Legend

Jeep Wrangler's heritage is defined by its legendary off-road capability. All of the Wrangler Willys 4xe power modes are available when the drivetrain is shifted to 4Lo. The seamless integration of electric power into the 4x4 drivetrain elevates the Wrangler Willys 4xe to new levels of off-road performance. Enthusiasts will find that the instant availability of torque from the Wrangler Willys 4xe's electric motor delivers a more precise and controlled driving experience for climbing and crawling – there's no need to build up engine rpm to get the tires to move, minimizing driveline shock loading and maximizing control and speed.

In EV mode, the Wrangler Willys 4xe treads lightly and silently, conserving fuel, allowing occupants to focus solely on the sights and full sounds of nature. The new Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe is equipped with a full-time 4WD system, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles and a Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio. The intuitive system allows the driver to set it and forget it in any environment. A standard Trac-Lok rear limited-slip rear differential provides extra grip and capability in low-traction situations, such as driving over sand, gravel, snow or ice.

The Wrangler Willys 4xe includes Selec-Speed Control with Hill-ascent and Hill-descent Control. This allows the driver to control vehicle speed up and down steep, rugged grades with the transmission shift lever. Like every Jeep Wrangler, the Wrangler Willys 4xe wears a Trail Rated badge that signifies legendary 4x4 capability with equipment that includes:

Skid plates and front and rear blue tow hooks

Aggressive 17-inch off-road black-painted wheels and LT255/75R17C mud-terrain tires

Up to 30 inches (76 cm) of water fording

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe maintains Wrangler's renowned ease of customization with a host of Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar available when the vehicle arrives in showrooms.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis