Jury Verdict in favor of Finkelstein & Partners is Number Two in 2021 List of Top Ten Jury Verdicts in NY

NEWBURGH, N.Y. , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing partner Andrew Finkelstein is pleased to announce that the 2021 Orange County jury verdict that found in favor of the firm's client was the second highest in the state of New York in 2021. "This distinction is not something we take lightly. We are proud of our strong track record of success, and this verdict was especially satisfying as we were able to hold a distracted driver accountable, particularly in an instance where the injuries were not immediately apparent," he stated.

In October of 2021, Finkelstein & Partners trial attorneys Kenneth Fromson and Andrew Finkelstein argued successfully that a company's employee who drove distracted and hit our client in the rear caused serious bodily injury and should be held accountable for their actions. While our client was immediately rushed to an emergency room following the crash, she did not break any bones and was discharged the same day. Unknown at that time, the impact aggravated her asymptomatic arthritic ankle as well as injuring her shoulder. After suffering for 8 years and enduring multiple surgeries on both her ankle and shoulder, an Orange County jury voted for a verdict in her favor totaling $13,500,000. The award included $2,000,000 dollars for past medical expenses and $3,000,000 for future medical expenses.

At the time Mr. Finkelstein noted, "On behalf of our client, who has truly suffered, we are relieved and grateful to the members of the jury for acknowledging the driver's responsibility. Their decision sends a powerful message to our community. On a personal note, they have also provided our client financial relief, not only for the past 8 years' worth of medical expenses, but the verdict also enables her to finally look to the future with hope."

