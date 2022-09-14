Landmark and ENCOR join forces with the goal of creating Canada's largest commercial occupier-focused platform

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - A brighter future for commercial occupiers is here, as Landmark Advisory Services and ENCOR Advisors have announced their new strategic partnership. Leveraging their proven client-centered service model, over 80 years' of combined experience and a larger platform with national coverage, the collaboration fills an important void in the market for Canadian businesses.

Rob Renaud , ENCOR President said, "With our shared values of prioritizing client services while striving for constant innovation, coupled with our dedicated team of diverse real estate experts, this meaningful partnership will propel our combined efforts as industry changemakers."

Jacob Cowles , Landmark Managing Partner, added, "We have already received significant enthusiastic feedback, from current clients to other like-minded brokerages who see real value in partnering with us. Our collective history and broader suite of services will reinforce our clients' best interests, improve the corporate leasing landscape for all stakeholders, and leverage our unique, integrated platform to a wider base."

The tactical union will underpin Landmark and ENCOR's services in hundreds of markets Canada-wide and internationally, fortifying their expertise in market intelligence, transaction management, legal services, account management, lease administration and audits, facility management, and project management. It will launch from their current offices in Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal.

Changing the occupier landscape

Championing the occupier is critical in Canada's rapidly-shifting commercial real estate market. Protecting client interests is paramount to both Landmark and ENCOR, especially at a time when there is so much pressure on workplace strategies and industrial supply chains. With accredited processes, expertise, technology and resources, this platform aims to drive value for occupiers through the reduction of occupancy costs and risk.

The promises to be a catalyst for positive change in the commercial real estate landscape, in the absence of dedicated, national tenant representation firms. As independent firms are increasingly absorbed by larger international players, the nimble Landmark/ENCOR model presents a rich opportunity to partner with an accountable and authentic service that provides unparalleled expertise to occupiers exclusively.

As an ally to other occupier-focused brokerages, the Landmark/ENCOR partnership paves the way for other firms to maintain their independence while using their platform to build and service more multi-market clients. Both firms are excited by the opportunity to scale the client partnership model that is coveted by major space occupiers whose core business is not real estate.

Having the right expertise at the table is vital. This strategic partnership provides the flexibility to attract the best and brightest advisors to its platform, while spearheading much-needed change in today's commercial real estate market. Tenants will receive a transparent and sophisticated suite of services that puts their needs first.

ENCOR Advisors™, backed by 50 years of commercial real estate legacy, is the evolution of a top-performing team under a new generation of leadership with a passion for delivering even better value for their clients. Occupier-focused, employee-owned, and results-driven, ENCOR goes the extra mile for clients.



Landmark Advisory Services Inc. is a commercial real estate advisory services firm whose purpose is to be an industry disruptor and driver of change using a relationship-driven model in a transactional structured industry. This national firm's foundation is built on creating dedicated partnerships with clients. Partner smarter.

