The Makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Celebrate National Guacamole Day with Launch of "Guac O'Clock" Campaign

America's No.1 refrigerated guacamole brand supports national nonprofit for social media giveaway to inspire school year meals and snacks

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to celebrate National Guacamole Day (Sept. 16), the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole brand, is launching its national "#GuacOClock" campaign to support families during breakfast, lunch and snacks now that school is back in session. Consumers will be invited to share how they use WHOLLY® products in their school year breakfasts, lunches and snacks on social media. For every photo/hack/recipe shared, consumers will be entered for a chance to win a grand prize of free WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE for one year, as well as the opportunity to nominate a school, parent-teacher association or a student-focused community organization to receive a $1,000 donation. Additionally, the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE will make a $5 charitable donation to the nonprofit KABOOM! (up to $5,000) for each entry, intended for future play area builds around the country.

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE (PRNewsfoto/WHOLLY GUACAMOLE) (PRNewswire)

"We understand how stressful it can be getting back into the school year routine; that's why we want to continue showing up for parents and families as the breakfast, lunch and snack time brand everyone loves," said Chris Monahan, brand manager of WHOLLY® products. "Our support for national non-profit underscores our commitment to the communities and families we serve. We look forward to rewarding deserving fans with the guacamole they love and an opportunity to give back."

As part of the campaign, the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE will participate in a local Anaheim event with the Anaheim Ducks Foundation and KABOOM! to build a Ducks-themed playground on Sept. 16. Volunteers will receive WHOLLY® snack bags with product, coupons, chip clips and more.

Official giveaway rules can be viewed live here. For more information about WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, visit www.eatwholly.com.

ABOUT THE WHOLLY® BRAND

The WHOLLY® brand, leader in ready-to-eat avocado innovation, is home to WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole, and WHOLLY® AVOCADO. Known for food safety and quality, all WHOLLY® products are made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and are gluten free with no added preservatives. High Pressure Technology (HPT) is used to help extend the shelf life of the products and maintain the avocado's delicious flavors and nutrients, while eliminating potentially harmful bacteria. The WHOLLY® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.eatwholly.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners, and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

