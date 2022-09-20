Sonata Software Achieves the Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle award

Sonata Software is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding achievement and innovation.

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company that enables platform based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, has once again been named a member of the prestigious Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications, for 2022/2023 . Membership in this elite group is based on all round performance - that rank Sonata in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2022/2023 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2023 as well as virtual meetings between June 2022 and August 2022, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company's road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

"We are proud to recognize a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer's digital transformation through the digital innovations from Microsoft Business Applications," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. "Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, Industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize Sonata Software for their achievement and membership of the 2022/2023 Inner Circle."

Sonata is a global leader in digital transformation services, with decades of experience working with enterprises, providing open, connected, intelligent and scalable solutions. Sonata has worked with customers across multiple industries, including manufacturing, retail, healthcare, finance and travel. The company has longstanding relationship with Microsoft, a collaboration that has lasted more than 30 years, with specific emphasis on Dynamics, BizApps, Cloud and Data. The company has, over time, honed their signature Platformation™ approach and aligned to the Microsoft strategy to help customers unlock tremendous value from their digital transformation initiatives.

"Sonata invested in a 360 degree relationship with Microsoft for more than 15 years and has built deep expertise, full stack capabilities across Microsoft Business Applications, Azure, Data and AI. Sonata's deep focus on Enterprise Modernization and Transformation on Microsoft Business Application platform, through its differentiated Platformation™ methodology and IPs, accelerated the realization of value. This recognition is one more testament to Sonata's relationship with Microsoft, adding value to the customers," said Rajsekhar Datta Roy, Sr. VP and Global Head, Microsoft Service line.

