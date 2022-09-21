PCF Insurance Services' Earns Recognition as Industry Leader

Revenue growth and strategic execution fuel company's ascension among top insurers

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a leading national insurance brokerage, was recently named a top 20 insurance broker on Business Insurance's "2022 Top 100 Brokers of U.S. Business" list. The list, which ranks companies by their 2021 brokerage revenue generated by U.S.-based clients, identifies the highest-grossing companies in the insurance industry. The company also placed within the top 15 on Insurance Journal's "2022 Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies" list, which ranks companies by total property and casualty (P&C) agency revenue.

With 2021 revenue of $590 million, PCF Insurance increased its Business Insurance ranking from No. 27 last year to No. 20 in 2022, representing the largest year-over-year jump among top 20 companies. The company's year-over-year revenue increase of more than 150% was also the largest percentage increase of any company in the top 20.

PCF Insurance's 167% P&C revenue increase from $176 million in 2021 to $470 million in 2022 provided the momentum for the company to boost its standing in the Insurance Journal ranking from No. 20 last year to No. 13 in 2022. Over a three-year period, PCF Insurance has seen a 3,830% growth in revenue.

"In just under four years, PCF has scaled from an agency with more than $10 million in revenue to a leading national insurance brokerage with annual revenue exceeding $640 million," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder and CEO of PCF Insurance. "This recognition is a testament to our pursuit thoughtful, value-accretive expansion and our partners' commitment to delivering best-in-class services to clients."

The rapid ascension among the industry's leading brokerage firms is a testament to PCF Insurance's collaborative partnership model and culture. PCF Insurance has an intentional approach to attracting and bringing on entrepreneurial-minded, growth-focused agency owners who perform at a high level, deliver year-over-year increases in organic growth, and retain clients.

"PCF Insurance has earned a reputation as being a preferred partner for entrepreneurs because even though our partners are independent, everyone has a stake in the success of our organization," said Peter C. Foy. "Our Agency Partners are the fuel to our success. They collaborate, share knowledge, and as a result, propel our growth strategy. Because when one of us grows, we all grow."

In addition to the expansion of its technology and infrastructure investments, PCF Insurance completed six acquisitions in 2019, 36 in 2000, 89 in 2021, and is on pace to complete more than 100 acquisitions this year. Of these acquisitions, XX% of these deals were a direct result of referrals from within the PCF partner network. To continue to add value and diversification to its network of offerings, PCF recently announced acquisitions of California-based Andreini & Company, Utah-based MGA United Underwriters, and specialty MGA Professional Warranty Service Corporation (PWSC). According to analysis by Chicago-based Optis Partners LLC.

Through the company's collaborative structure, PCF Insurance currently serves more than 465,000 clients through its network of nearly 165 Agency Partners* across 37 states.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Learn more at pcfins.com .

