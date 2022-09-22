BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN WARRENTON, VA.

At 526 Fletcher Drive

WARRENTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 526 Fletcher Drive.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 540-340-3690 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Trina Monty is a doctor of physical therapy with more than 15 years of outpatient orthopedic experience. She is certified in dry needling and vestibular rehabilitation and is a specialist in instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization and performance movement taping.

Monty specializes in the treatment of orthopedic conditions, sports injuries, vestibular rehabilitation, neurological and autoimmune disorders, and pre-and post-operative conditions.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

