BetMGM Announces Actress Vanessa Hudgens as Celebrity Brand Ambassador

Hudgens Teams with Sports Betting and iGaming Leader for Upcoming Casino Spot and Marketing Campaigns

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today the signing of Vanessa Hudgens as a celebrity brand ambassador. The actress, producer, singer and entrepreneur will be featured in upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions and social media content for BetMGM's iGaming and Casino platforms.

BetMGM logo (PRNewsfoto/BetMGM) (PRNewswire)

Hudgens rose to national acclaim in the High School Musical series for her role portraying Gabriella Montez. She has since appeared in numerous feature films including "Spring Breakers," "Bad Boys for Life" and "Tick, Tick… Boom!," as well as live productions such as the Broadway musical "Gigi" and FOX's "Grease: Live" and "Rent: Live." In addition to acting and producing, Hudgens is a Co-Founder of Caliwater, KNOW Beauty and Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits.

"Vanessa Hudgens is extremely gifted and will be instrumental in BetMGM's ongoing evolution as an entertainment company," said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM. "We look forward to the partnership and her support in our goal of reaching new audiences in unique and engaging ways."

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BetMGM