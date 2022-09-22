Gotcha Covered opens fourth location in Tennessee

Leading window treatment franchise to provide premium window treatments, consultation services to Chattanooga residents

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has increased its presence in Tennessee with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Chattanooga. With the opening of the new center, the franchise has four locations in the state.

Gotcha Covered of Chattanooga is owned and operated by Rachel Miller, pictured. (PRNewswire)

The new center is owned and operated by Rachel Miller. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Chattanooga, Cleveland and the surrounding areas while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"At Gotcha Covered, we pride ourselves in providing the best customer experience to the consumer," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "The residents and businesses of Chattanooga are going to be thrilled with the window treatment solutions that are now available to them. This new center will truly be an asset to the community."

Miller brings a diverse set of skills to the Gotcha Covered franchise with a background in education, hospitality, and mortgage and consumer lending.

While searching for business opportunities, Miller came across Gotcha Covered with the help of her father Gary Miller, who is a franchise broker. After vetting several franchises, Gary helped guide Rachel to Gotcha Covered.

"I decided to open my own business because I wanted to get out of the corporate America workforce," said Rachel. "I wanted to continue growing personally, professionally and have more flexibility with a work-life balance to pursue my overall life goals. Gotcha Covered stood out to me because of its flexible business model and excellent leadership team.

"Overall, I want to become Chattanooga's go-to source for window treatments of all kinds based on a reputation of exceptional service to my clients. On a personal level, Gotcha Covered has provided me with a source of income that allows me to achieve my short- and long-term goals of flexibility and independence."

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Chattanooga, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/chattanooga/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

