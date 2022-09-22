mu Space and SpaceBelt have signed an MOU and together developing the proof of concept and constellation system for SpaceBelt's Data-Security-as-a-Service.

Key Points:

mu Space and SpaceBelt have agreed to enter into an MOU aimed to provide small satellites with the capability of traversing data from any location globally and securely leveraging SpaceBelt's own patented architecture, data cloud storage in space, signed on August 16, 2022 .

The partnership's mission is to supply small satellites manufactured by mu Space as a turnkey end to end secure space communications and Data Center services as a kind of service to SpaceBelt.



Integrating innovative technology and a high-powered Power System to provide optimal secure communications and data cloud storage in space.

BANGKOK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Satellite manufacturer and service provider mu Space Corp and space-based service with secure cloud data storage provider, SpaceBelt have agreed a Memorandum of Understanding entered on the 16 of August 2022. Both parties firmly believe they can bring their own expertise to the project in order for it to succeed and benefit from the collaboration, with plans to have a commercial agreement towards the latter half of 2023. mu Space, founded in 2017, is a fast-growing and leading aerospace manufacturer in Southeast Asia, with aims to better the lives of people in their region by producing High-Powered cube or small satellites with a high quality and efficient power system.

SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd. was established in 2020, Singapore, with headquarters in the US under the name, Cloud Constellation Corporation. The vision of SpaceBelt is to offer customer total autonomy of data in space with highly secure protection whether the data is in motion or at rest. SpaceBelt Data Security As A Service (DSaaS) is a unique space architecture that build on SpaceBelt's own filed patent and it enables global connection without touching on any terrestrial networks regardless where the customer is.

The Memorandum of Understanding that was signed, will see mu Space take charge of providing missions developments, constellation concept development and demonstration mission services. On top of that mu Space will also supply services, small satellites, additional services on launch report and case service supervision.

mu Space revealed its satellite production, the mu-B200, towards the end of last year at their facility. SpaceBelt will be the first customer to utilize mu Space's bus system, which promises to be high-powered and unique in its own way when compared to others in the market. Committed to using cutting-edge technology, mu Space, at this moment, is able to produce 10 satellites a year at their mu Space Factory 1 with an expansion plan that will see the number move to 100 satellites per year. The research and development put into the production of the satellite aims to improve its communication traits. With later versions of the satellite driving to attain high-power and communication capabilities. The two parties' alignment in the concept of space IDC and SpaceBelt's DSaaS was an integral part of the deal.

mu Space CEO and CTO, James Yenbemroong states:

"We are excited to work with SpaceBelt and appreciate their commitment and trust in our technology. We believe our high-powered satellites and unique bus system will be prominent in the global market in the near future. I would also like to thank the mu Space team for working tirelessly to achieve the success we have had with our satellite production."

The MOU allows SpaceBelt to demonstrate the concept of Data Security as a Service (DSaaS), development of the first generation SpaceBelt's DSaaS constellation system and development of operations to demonstrate missions.

SpaceBelt's Managing Director, Kok Rie Ooi says:

"The collaboration is a win-win for SpaceBelt and mu Space in term of both parties combining the technical know-how for the design, build and operating capabilities to bring new innovative secure data communications and data cloud storage system to space. I look forward of the successful partnership and the launching of SpaceBelt's satellites in space and roll out our DSaaS to the market."

Through this MOU both parties will gain a partnership in a satellite mission, with mu Space also gaining funds for demonstration missions and synergy in working on the Space edge computing concept. mu Space looks forward to a successful partnership with SpaceBelt, and also to providing small satellites for related missions. Together the two parties hope to make a positive impact towards the space economy and also the space industry as a whole.

mu Space Corp

mu Space is an aerospace manufacturer and satellite internet service provider in Southeast Asia. Founded in 2017 by James Yenbamroong, the company's mission is to solve the ever-diminishing natural resources problem on earth, by searching for alternative resources in space. mu Space manufactures satellite platforms focused on small satellites, which we develop and manufacture with cutting-edge technology. We provide end-to-end services, including full service of high-performance satellite building solutions and reliable access to satellite internet service. mu Space is a fully vertically integrated aerospace company with advanced factories to deliver products and services while reducing the additional costs of an extensive supply chain.

SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd.

SpaceBelt Data Security As A Service (DSaaS) is the world's first planned cloud infrastructure and data storage service based in space. SpaceBelt seeks to revolutionize the way data can be securely transferred and stored by using its patented SpaceBelt architecture utilizing GEO satellites between the customer's enterprise locations and the SpaceBelt LEO network. SpaceBelt's space infrastructure is totally separated from the terrestrial landlines and internet. This provides the strongest security possible by offering global isolation from the terrestrial infrastructure of an enterprise or government organization's high value, highly sensitive, mission-critical data assets.

