Slope Listed as a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Life Science Clinical Development, 2022 for Clinical Trial Resource Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slope , provider of the first eClinical Supply Chain Management (eCSCM) platform, announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Clinical Development, 2022. Slope was named in the Clinical Trial Resource Management category.[1] Slope provides an online eClinical Supply Chain Management (eCSCM) platform for sponsors and research sites collaborating on complex, sample-intensive, and early-phase clinical trials in areas such as oncology, gene therapy, and rare disease.

According to the report, "Although work on technology innovations and digital therapeutics has continued this past year, new medical innovations are driving the bulk of investments. Innovations include increased investment in science to develop cell and gene therapies, and biotechnology and oncology products that are focused on treating orphan and rare diseases. This "science first" approach has led CIOs to accelerate investments in life science clinical development optimization, speeding trials to gather insights and drive these new products to market."[1]

"We are establishing the new product category—eClinical Supply Chain Management platform—by combining the data-driven supply chain expertise of our founders with the clinical trial experience of our Chief Clinical Officer's team running clinical trials from both the research site and clinical operations perspective," said Rust Felix, Slope CEO and cofounder. "We believe being named by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in the Slope of Enlightenment arc of the Hype Cycle reinforces our solution's value to our customers and the industry."

According to Gartner, "Clinical trial resource management systems are the technology capabilities used to manage the resources of a clinical trial, such as investigative sites, contract research organizations (CROs), clinical study staff, supplies, relationships and patients. Included are the capabilities to plan, manage and execute clinical study activities using tools that manage resource utilization and effectiveness, provide operational analytics, track study milestones and facilitate issue management."[1]

Gartner continues in the report, "Linking planning and execution activities for clinical and operational support areas enables a higher degree of performance from clinical resources, which can drive faster trials at lower costs."[1]

Slope provides an online eClinical Supply Chain Management (eCSCM) platform for sponsors and research sites collaborating on complex, sample-intensive, early-phase clinical trials. The Slope eCSCM platform reduces clinical trial risks, reigns in costs, improves the productivity of clinical trial collaborators, and increases subject retention by moving the manual, spreadsheet-driven, and error-prone processes used to manage and track clinical supplies and biological samples to a digital platform. Through its 21 CFR Part 11-compliant platform and protocol-specific guided workflows, Slope fosters collaboration between sponsors, sites, suppliers, labs, biorepositories, and couriers; provides real-time visibility into activities at research sites; ensures traceable chain-of-custody for supplies and samples in use, transit, and storage; and contributes to stronger compliance. To date, Slope has managed over a million supplies for thousands of studies across hundreds of sites. www.slope.io

