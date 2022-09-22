Southern Living Unveils 2022 Idea House in October Issue Cover Story

Showcased Throughout the Home Are Products and Designs from 13 Sponsors Including Command™ Brand, Marvin®, Monogram Appliances, Sunbrella®, Summer Classics Home, and Sherwin-Williams

NEW YORK and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Southern Living today reveals this year's Idea House, an idyllic waterfront escape located in coastal North Carolina. The 2022 Idea House is the cover story of Southern Living's October issue, on newsstands September 23 and online at SouthernLiving.com .

Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living said, "This year we focused on the concept of 'The Great Escape,' a home that reflects the way we live today with versatile spaces for living, working and entertaining. Taking inspiration from the laid-back charm of the Carolina coast, the design of this home is modern yet rooted in tradition. A big thanks to our talented design team for their incredible work bringing this year's home to life."

Centered on the concept of "The Great Escape," this year's Idea House is a clean, current take on a timeless Southern home with extensive wraparound porch living. The home has 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, and 1 half bath across a spacious 4,125 square feet. The home's layout was expertly designed to create opportunities for family connectivity and flexibility, providing space for gatherings as well as spaces to work or read. The design of this year's home pays homage to the coastal surroundings with cohesive indoor and outdoor spaces that are prime for relaxing and entertaining.

The 2022 Idea House was created by a talented team of experts from across the Carolinas: architect William Court of Court Atkins Group, builder Jordan Maroules of SLD Custom Homes, interior designer Charlotte Lucas of Charlotte Lucas Design, developer Ed Mitchell of River Dunes, and landscape architect Daniel Keefer of Witmer Jones Keefer, Ltd.

Products and designs from 13 national sponsors of the 2022 Idea House integrated within the home include Clopay®, Command™ Brand, James Hardie, Kerrygold, Marvin®, Monogram Appliances, Regina Andrew, Southern Living® Collection Exclusively at Dillard's, Southern Living® Plant Collection, Summer Classics Home, Sunbrella®, Sherwin-Williams and Zuri® Premium Decking.

Deirdre Finnegan, VP/Group Publisher of Southern Living said, "Year after year, our Idea House continues to provide countless ideas and inspiration to help our audience design their spaces. We thank our new and returning sponsors and partners, whose products and offerings are creatively featured throughout the home."

The home is open to the public for tours through December 18. A portion of the proceeds goes to three local charities: HeartWorks, Hope Clinic, and Pamlico Partnership for Children. To purchase tickets ($20), visit RiverDunesIdeaHouse.com .

The Southern Living House Plan for "The Great Escape" 2022 Idea House (Plan SL-2082) is available for purchase at SouthernLivingHousePlans.com .

More information about the 2022 Idea House can be found on Southern Living's website .

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a variety of print, digital, mobile, social and event platforms, as well as its TV show and Biscuits & Jam podcast. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the Southern Living brand is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

