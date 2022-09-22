Unity Rd.'s Chief Franchise Officer to Present at 2022 Springboard Event

Mike Weinberger To Join Panel of Franchise Experts To Discuss Successful Mergers & Acquisitions, Sharing Best Practices From 20-Year Franchise Career and Growing the First True National U.S. Cannabis Dispensary Franchise

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Rd., the leading national cannabis dispensary franchise in the U.S., announced today that it will be representing the cannabis space at the 2022 Springboard Event during a panel discussion on mergers and acquisitions.

Taking place on Friday, September 30 at 10:45 a.m. ET, the company's Chief Franchise Officer Mike Weinberger will join panelists to discuss how to facilitate and navigate strategic partnerships that lead to successful mergers and acquisitions. Additional panelists include Satya Ponnuru, General Partner at NewSpring Franchise; Philip Piro, Principal at Princeton Equity Group and Scott Abbott, Managing Partner at Five Star Franchising.

"Mergers and acquisitions have been a consistent and successful driving force for expansion behind the leading players in cannabis," said Weinberger. "As a franchisor in two highly regulated markets, we have both merged with another company and have acquired multiple businesses to expand the footprint of our dispensary franchise. Emerging franchisors seeking new growth strategies should attend our panel to learn if M&A is the right path forward."

A 20-year franchise industry veteran, Weinberger founded Unity Rd. in 2018 and has developed the brand into three states with expansion underway in another five-plus markets. Prior to building the leader in the U.S. cannabis franchise space, he was the CEO of Maui Wowi—a global coffee and smoothie franchise with more than 500 units—and led its successful sale to Kahala Brands. Upon acquisition, his role shifted to Brand President and VP of Franchise Development, overseeing Kahala Brands' nontraditional portfolio and growth strategies. With his professional experience focused on growing emerging concepts into nationally recognized brands, his skillset brings tremendous value to Springboard attendees

Springboard is a three-day event uniquely geared toward emerging franchise brands. Attendees will learn from experienced franchise leaders about best industry practices to successfully cultivate and grow franchise systems, in addition to vital topics impacting the franchise industry.

"Springboard sets the next generation of new and emerging franchises up for success," Weinberger continued.

From pending international expansion with one of Canada's largest cannabis retail franchisors to local acquisitions for Unity Rd. franchise partners, M&A activity is positively fueling Unity Rd.'s growth to become a global franchise brand. Today, Unity Rd. has shops operating in Boulder, Colo.; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Denver and Hartford, S.D., as well as multiple agreements signed with more than 20 entrepreneurial groups who are in various stages of development nationwide. In 2021, the marijuana franchise became the first member of its kind to join the International Franchise Association (IFA) , solidifying its position as an industry leader.

Unity Rd. offers a direct route for cannabis entrepreneurs interested in staking their claim in an industry that is bursting with potential. The dispensary franchisor's time-tested Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and experienced team, with a combined 120-plus years of cannabis experience, guide franchise partners through every operational function of the business – from securing a license to assisting with cash flow, product selection or changing regulations.

Industry newcomers have deemed Unity Rd. the go-to franchise opportunity for entering and navigating the complex $25 billion cannabis industry. The dispensary franchise is actively seeking qualified partners across the U.S. who would benefit from the systems, processes and ongoing support its team provides.

For more information about the Unity Rd. franchise opportunity, contact franchise@unityrd.com, call 720-923-5262 or visit unityrd.com.

