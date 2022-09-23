Fiji Airways wins top honours at 2022 World Airline Awards

National Carrier awarded the Best Airline Staff Service in Australia & Pacific

SUVA, Fiji, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji Airways has been named winner of the award for the Best Airline Staff Service in Australia & Pacific at the prestigious World Airline Awards, held today at the historic Langham Hotel in London.

It is the second time passengers have chosen Fiji Airways for this top prize for the Best Airline Staff Service in Australia & Pacific, after the airline previously won the award in 2019.

The Best Airline Staff Service Awards assess all frontline service contact points across both the airport and on-board environment, including check-in, lounges, service assistance, boarding and arrivals, as well as the full range of on-board cabin staff service.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of Fiji Airways Mr Andre Viljoen said "it truly is an honour for our airline to be recognized for our commitment to service. I thank all the hard working staff at Fiji Airways who made this award possible. We won this same award in 2019, and I am proud of the fact that we have not been complacent despite the challenging period that Fiji Airways and indeed the entire aviation industry has faced due to the pandemic."

"Fiji Airways is focused on major plans to enhance our products and service to continue evolving and offering the best to all our guests," he added.

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: "Fiji Airways have embarked on the most comprehensive review and upgrade of product and service during the last 2 years, and the airline management and staff should be delighted with this recognition for having the Best Airline Staff Service in Australia & Pacific. In addition to this success for front line staff service, Fiji Airways should also be delighted with their performance in 2022 which sees the airline rise into the world's top 50 airlines this year."

THE 2022 WORLD AIRLINE AWARDS

The World Airline Awards are wholly independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners. The awards are referred to by media around the world as "the Oscars of the aviation industry".

All costs of the Survey and Awards event are paid by Skytrax, and airlines do not pay any entry or registration fee. There are no charges for use of the Award logos and results.

The online customer survey operated from September- 2021 to August 2022, together with invitations sent to previous year respondents in the survey database. The customer survey is provided in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Chinese. Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2021/2022 survey with 14.32 million eligible entries counted in the results. Survey entries are screened to identify IP and user information, with all duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted. More than 300 airlines are featured in the final Award results.

About Fiji Airways: Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 64 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000 employees, and earns revenues of over FJD$1 billion (USD $460m) pre-COVID. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information

