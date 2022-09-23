SSI PEOPLE WINS GREAT PLACE TO WORK® INDIA'S BEST WORKPLACES FOR WOMEN 2022

SSi People is recognized as one of India's top ten best places for women to work.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SSi People , a leading staffing and consulting company, announced yesterday that they have been recognized by Great Place to Work® Institute as one of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 in the Midsized Companies category. The announcement was made on September 22, 2022, at a virtual awards ceremony organized by Great Place to Work® India.

This recognition celebrates organizations conducting business in India that promote and embrace diversity and gender equity for women in the workplace. India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 evaluated 1,122 organizations via anonymous feedback from employees and used the Trust Index© Survey to determine the finalists. Some of the criteria evaluated included that women needed to comprise at least 10% of the employees within the organization, and 85% of those surveys needed to come from the women in the organization. Also measured were key factors such as the representation of women across all levels in the organization, parity in the experience of women employees, and the quality of inclusive practices for all.

"As a 'People First' organization, we work hard to live our CORE values of putting people and relationships first, being open-minded and ensuring every voice is heard, being respectful and treating everyone with dignity, and most importantly, being honest with everyone we work with. By actively living these values, we have built a culture that promotes diversity and equity, and I'm so proud of this team," said Ron Seibert, President & CEO, SSi People. "Our top 10 ranking further confirms that we are not only doing the right things to promote women in the workforce, but we are at the forefront of ensuring that women are major contributors and leaders in our industry."

About SSi People

With over 20 years of industry experience, SSi People has built its reputation and expertise on putting people first. Everything we do works toward delivering an exceptional experience for our consultants, our clients, and our internal team. Through a genuine commitment to people at every step along the way, refined processes, and a stellar internal team, we deliver talent quickly. And we focus on building long-term relationships, not transactions.

