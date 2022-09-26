Cygnet Infotech partners with smartContract CLM

Aims to facilitate comprehensive Contract Lifecycle Management by augmenting its blockchain-based e-signing platform Cygnature

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnet Infotech has announced a partnership with smartContract CLM to augment its existing digital signing solution, Cygnature, and provide a comprehensive contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution to its customers. Catering to a global market that is projected to reach a size of $2.2 billion by 2024, Cygnet Infotech aims to establish a significant presence in the Cloud-based CLM segment by leveraging and integrating CLM capabilities into its Cygnature platform. This partnership will enable companies to elevate contract creation, review, execution, and post-execution experience for every business function while increasing compliance with the broadest range of legal requirements and following the most stringent security standards.

Yogesh Lokhande, Business Head Cygnature, said, "We help clients accelerate their Digital Transformation through connected ecosystems. With our collaboration with smartContract CLM, we are confident that together with smartContract CLM, Cygnature will unlock even more efficiencies for businesses and will strengthen its position as a preferred digital contract signing and management solution."

Amit Garg, Founder of smartContract CLM, said, "Integration with Cygnature further enhances our ability to deliver an end-to-end contract management experience with seamless consistency to our clients. With our association with Cygnature, both companies will benefit from each other's core technological capabilities and provide an edge for every contract management need."

About Cygnet Infotech

Cygnet Infotech is a leading digital engineering services company. Apart from our Services offerings, we have our own suite of accelerators and products. We work with clients across multiple regions, including Fortune 500 enterprise corporations, mid-sized businesses, start-ups, and Govt. bodies. We have teams across multiple regions, including the US, and our solutions range from Digital engineering, e-signing, RPA, to Tax Technology and many more. Cygnature, by Cygnet Infotech, is a leading blockchain-based e-signing solution. For more information, visit www.cygnature.io

About smartContract CLM

smartContract CLM is a Contract Lifecycle Management solution to deliver enterprise-wide value with smarter contracting supported by faster negotiations, greater compliance, robust automation and AI-powered business insights. By prioritizing simplicity while packing cutting-edge technology under the hood, the system has become a leading CLM system trusted by some of the largest organizations. For more information, visit www.smartcontractCLM.com.

Media Contact:

Rohit Sharma

Veritas Reputation PR

Rohit.sharma@veritasreputation.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834520/Cygnet_Infotech_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Cygnet Infotech