Fisher Investments Recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace in Oregon and SW Washington

The firm received special recognition for workplace culture, benefits, and employee services.

CAMAS, Wash., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments , one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was named to The Oregonian's list of Top Workplaces in Oregon and SW Washington for the sixth consecutive year. The recognition was based on anonymous survey feedback from the firm's area employees.

"We are thrilled to be named a Top Workplace for the sixth consecutive year," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani. "Our employees drive our success and enable us to deliver unparalleled service to our clients around the world. This award reflects our commitment to maintain a welcoming workplace culture where every employee can thrive and build a lifelong career."

The Top Workplaces survey measures aspects of workplace culture such as employee engagement, confidence in leadership, training and benefits. Scoring well indicates a healthy culture, more engaged employees and better business results. Companies with the highest overall scores in each size category qualify as a top workplace.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 6/30/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $165 billion in assets globally—over $131 billion for private investors, $31 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

