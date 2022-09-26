Intelivation Technologies to Exhibit at NASS 37th Annual Meeting

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a cutting-edge spinal implant portfolio, announced today that they will be exhibiting their technology during the NASS 37th Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois.

In addition to celebrating successful market launches for the Golden Isles Pedicle Screw™ and the Advantage-C™ Cervical Interbody Cage, Intelivation will be featuring their new MIS platform and Advantage - L™ Lumbar Interbody solutions.

General Manager and VP of Sales, Fleet Medford, highlighted several innovations that Intelivation looks forward to introducing to the broader market during NASS. "2022 has been an exciting year for our product development team. We look forward to introducing our current and future customers to our clinically-differentiated portfolio both at our booth as well as our offsite technical showcase. This is an exciting milestone as we continue to get feedback on our current offerings and invest in our rich pipeline."

