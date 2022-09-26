Veteran Insurance Leader Steven Brown Joins Sensa as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Sensa's Growth in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensa , the first proactive insurance, appointed Steven Brown - formerly of Allstate and AAA - as Chief Operating Officer. Austin based, Sensa's unparalleled offering includes premium emergency services, automatic accident detection and real-time help with every policy. Sensa currently offers auto insurance in Illinois and Ohio. Brown's leadership appointment supports the insurtech's growth.

Brown has over 35 years of P&C insurance experience. He performed leadership roles in distribution, claims, underwriting, product management, service, processing, reinsurance, and pricing. Brown launched insurance operations from scratch and reestablished profitability for a $2 billion-dollar insurer.

A car crash epidemic challenges the U.S. According to NHTSA , there were 7% more deaths in the first quarter of 2022 than 2021. Annually 42,915 people died from car crashes in 2021 - a 10.5% increase from 2020. Over 40% of these deaths could be prevented if the victims had received proper treatment in time. Sensa acts in real-time, at the scene of an accident, to mitigate injuries and damages.

"Sensa's cutting-edge technology and premium emergency support save lives and give policyholders more than any other insurer," said Steven Brown . "I look forward to being part of this game changer, saving lives and scaling Sensa from a young insurtech to an industry leader."

"No one should be left alone during a car accident," said Itay Bengad, MD, founder and CEO of Sensa. "Sensa applies the medical doctrine of 'bedside' care to the scene of an accident, empowering first responders with critical details about debilitating injuries and bringing all necessary support 'car-side' - to the crash event itself.

"Steven will scale Sensa's operations to bring lifesaving insurance to more American drivers," said Dr. Bengad.

Sensa's innovative technology protects user privacy and remains in hibernation mode until the force of an accident activates the sensor. Within moments of a crash, Sensa automatically analyzes injuries and damages, empowering first responders to make the right decision at the right time for the best outcome.

Sensa is the first proactive insurance company, guaranteeing premium emergency services to all its policyholders. Powered by innovative technology, Sensa automatically detects and precisely analyzes damages and injuries at the scene of an accident to provide the best medical and logistical support. Sensa is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Target Global, Volvo, Hyundai Motors, and Nationwide.

