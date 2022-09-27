Blackford Capital Expands Deal Team Capabilities

Rishahb Mukherjee, CFA brings international markets experience to Blackford Capital Deal Team

Additional experience will enhance the firm's ability to pursue new deal strategies

Deal Team growth reiterates Blackford Capital commitment to developing top talent and delivering maximum growth and value creation for investors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackford Capital, a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced the expansion of its Deal Team and welcomed Rishabh Mukherjee, CFA to the firm. Fueled by Blackford's commitment to developing top talent and delivering maximum growth and value creation for investors, Mr. Mukherjee's addition will help improve and accelerate the team's approach to deals and deal agreements. He will report to Blackford Managing Partner Paul Doyle.

Blackford Capital (PRNewswire)

Mr. Mukherjee joins Blackford Capital with more than six years of international markets experience executing complex mandates focused on Financial Modelling, Project Finance and Equity Research. He previously worked for Avalon Global Research (AGR) in Mumbai, India, as Manager, Investment Research and Advisory. During his time with AGR, Mr. Mukherjee demonstrated proven performance across the entire deal spectrum – on both the buy-side and sell-side. By working closely with various stakeholders across the deal life cycle he successfully led Private Equity, LBO and Corporate Development M&A with transaction values ranging from USD $10M to $75M, as well as fundraising activities.

The addition of Mr. Mukherjee to the Blackford Capital team demonstrates the firm's continued focus on driving strategic organizational growth to deliver maximum value creation for investors.

"Rishabh will be an excellent addition to Blackford Capital. He has demonstrated exceptional competence in deal content research, development and management and is also a great example of Blackford values," said Blackford Capital Founder and Managing Director Martin Stein.

Blackford Capital Managing Director Paul Doyle added, "Rishabh has extensive experience working across multiple disciplines to ensure key stakeholders are represented in both strategic deal execution and asset management while also optimizing organizational efficiencies. He will play a critical role in our future growth and I'm excited he has joined our team."

"I'm delighted to join Martin and the dynamic Blackford Capital team at this time in the firm's growth cycle," said Mr. Mukherjee. "It is an incredible opportunity to bring my experience in manufacturing, banking and financial services, and retail sectors, among others, to Blackford's impressive family of portfolio companies. I am already working closely with Martin, Paul and the deal teams to help optimize transaction-related workflows and generate incremental investment and acquisition opportunities."

Mr. Mukherjee holds a Master of Commerce (Business Management) degree from Mumbai University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)® Charterholder.

About Blackford Capital

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries. With a reputation for a relentless approach to value creation and a focus on operational excellence, Blackford was named the Private Equity Firm of the Year by M&A Advisor in 2021 and 2018. The firm has also received Deal of the Year honors from M&A Advisor in multiple categories, and its portfolio companies have also been included in the Inc. 5000. For more information, visit blackfordcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Romano

Lambert

(480) 577-9989

aromano@lambert.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackford Capital