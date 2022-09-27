InventHelp Inventor Develops a Tobacco and Marijuana Storage Accessory (MBQ-151)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a tobacco roller, it's impossible to roll outdoors because of the wind," said an inventor from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the WIND BREAKER."

The invention makes the process of rolling tobacco and marijuana easier as it prevents an individual's "product" from being blown away or scattered and possibly wasted. The unit provides a compact way for papers and marijuana or tobacco to be easily carried and transported and prevents odors from escaping the unit, ensuring an individual's tobacco or marijuana remained moist and fresh. Portable, convenient and easy to use, the accessory could be offered in different sizes, colors and with different decorative patterns, graphic prints, logos, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-151, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

