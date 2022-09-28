BRADLEY ADDS LITIGATION ASSOCIATE ERIC HALPERN TO DALLAS OFFICE

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Eric Halpern has joined the firm's Dallas office as an associate in the Litigation Practice Group.

"We are pleased to welcome Eric to our office and know that his background in business finance and broad experience in commercial litigation matters will allow him to provide invaluable support to our team," said Bradley Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles.

Mr. Halpern handles complex commercial litigation matters and is experienced with class actions, labor and employment disputes, and working with companies in the energy sector, including the oil and gas industry. Mr. Halpern regularly conducts legal research on a variety of issues and works on discovery and dispositive motions.

A graduate of the University of Texas School of Law, Mr. Halpern received his B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin. In addition to his successful mediation work, Mr. Halpern dedicates time to pro bono matters related to immigration, prisoners' rights and criminal appeals.

Bradley's Dallas office has more than tripled in size over the last three years, growing into a full-service office with particular strength in its litigation, finance, corporate, government enforcement, fintech and emerging business practice areas. The firm now has more than 50 lawyers located across its offices in Dallas and Houston and has more than 70 lawyers licensed in the state, which is part of Bradley's strategic plan to prioritize high-quality, high-value legal services for its clients in Texas and beyond.

