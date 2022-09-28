Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Kwalu, LLC

RYE, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Kwalu, LLC ("Kwalu"). Located in Atlanta, GA, Kwalu is a designer and manufacturer of premium furnishings, including seating, tables, and casegoods, serving the healthcare and senior living markets. Kwalu has a manufacturing facility in Matamoros, Mexico and showrooms in Atlanta, GA and Chicago, IL and employs approximately 800 people. For more information, please visit www.kwalu.com.

Dunes Point Capital Fund III, LP provided the controlling equity for the transaction. The debt financing for the transaction was provided by Twin Brook Capital Partners.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal's Global Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC. Genesis Capital, LLC served as financial advisor to Kwalu.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

