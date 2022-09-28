MRINetwork Announces Debut of its First Documentary, United in Excellence Premiering September 29th!

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRINetwork, the global leader in executive recruiting franchising, announced their documentary, United in Excellence will premiere Thursday, September 29th at 4:30PM ET on MRINetworkTV. As MRINetwork leadership continues to invest in resources to strengthen the Network and put their valued franchisees on trajectories for long-term success, they are pleased to announce the debut of the organization's very first documentary.

"We came together for our international meeting for the first time in almost three years. This documentary gives a lens of behind the scenes the public has never seen--- until now. From the beginning, our intent with United in Excellence was to show all members of the extended MRI family why we're the number one franchising community in the world," said MRINetwork President and CEO Bert E. Miller. "I'm excited to highlight how MRI is laser focused on providing our franchisees with the resources they need to cultivate the growth of their businesses and facilitate human connections and meaningful relationships," continued Miller.

United in Excellence, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at MRINetwork's annual conference, aims to showcase how members of the MRI franchisee community strengthen each other by acting selflessly and prioritizing close collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

"United in Excellence depicts the spirit of MRINetwork — unveiling all the unique things which make this organization such a special home for so many," said MRINetwork Media Director Patrick Convery. "Until the premiere of this documentary, you had to attend one of our events for yourself to understand how MRINetwork is truly a community of unselfish professionals who share a one common goal: building companies and changing lives," continued Covery.

The documentary answers the question of what it means to truly be united in excellence: how MRINetwork helps its owners maximize their natural skillsets and reveal who they can ultimately become, both in business and in life. United in Excellence is tangible proof that if you can change your career, you can change your life, you can change your business and you all have the unique ability to lift all boats with the rising tide by making others around you better.

By providing this behind-the-scenes look at MRINetwork's United 2022 conference, United in Excellence rekindles the energy of this special event. It celebrates opportunities for connection and learning together, side by side, to uncover transformative solutions and ideas. As a team united by our leaders, franchisees and the rest of our global community, we not only broadened our horizons at United 2022, but deepened our connections and evolved our perspectives and practices.

United in Excellence will also be a critical tool for franchisees to not only relive United 2022, but to show other professionals considering an executive search career or pursuing business ownership that our culture is core to our DNA, and makes our community undeniably special like no other franchise community. It can be utilized to provide an exclusive sneak peek at the personal and professional growth taking place across the Network.

About MRINetwork

In 1965, Management Recruiters International innovated the search industry by launching the first franchise model that helped thousands of professionals to achieve successful recruitment careers. MRINetwork has maintained its position at the forefront of the talent access field ever since, continuing to push the bounds of the industry to help organizations and individuals build successful companies and careers. From the transition to a digital-first workforce to the shifting parameters of interim staffing, MRINetwork has helped hundreds of firms build the infrastructure they need to succeed. Today, MRINetwork is ranked third by revenues in the U.S. among professional staffing and executive recruitment firms. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, the company has over 250 affiliate offices in the U.S. and internationally.

